No. 19 Georgia Tech is upset by Clemson

No. 19 Georgia Tech rallied back to within single digits in the final quarter Thursday, but could not complete the comeback before falling at Clemson 68-61.

A trio of Yellow Jackets (20-5, 8-5 ACC) finished in double-figures, paced by Kara Dunn with 18 points. Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan each added 11 while Zoe Smith led Tech on the glass with 12 rebounds.

Back-to-back triples from Tech’s Chazadi Wright opened the first quarter, but the Tigers quickly took the lead with a 9-0 run. A last-second triple from Maddi Cluse to close the frame gave Clemson a 14-12 edge.