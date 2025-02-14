Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

No. 19 Georgia Tech is upset by Clemson

Georgia Tech's Zoe Smith goes up for a shot. File Photo provided by Georgia Tech Athletics

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech's Zoe Smith goes up for a shot. File Photo provided by Georgia Tech Athletics
By AJC Sports
5 hours ago

No. 19 Georgia Tech rallied back to within single digits in the final quarter Thursday, but could not complete the comeback before falling at Clemson 68-61.

A trio of Yellow Jackets (20-5, 8-5 ACC) finished in double-figures, paced by Kara Dunn with 18 points. Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan each added 11 while Zoe Smith led Tech on the glass with 12 rebounds.

Back-to-back triples from Tech’s Chazadi Wright opened the first quarter, but the Tigers quickly took the lead with a 9-0 run. A last-second triple from Maddi Cluse to close the frame gave Clemson a 14-12 edge.

The Tigers shot a commanding 82% in the second quarter and opened a 37-24 advantage with 19 seconds left in the half. Blackshear hit a layup to send Tech into the locker room trailing 37-26.

Clemson maintained a lead in the third quarter before Tech rallied back to within single digits in the final period. Back-to-back buckets from Morgan and Smith brought the Jackets within eight at 62-54, but the Tigers held on for the win.

Tech returns to action at noon Sunday against Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The Georgia Tech women's basketball team defeated Louisiana-Monroe 97-37 on Wednesday.

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

No. 17 Georgia Tech beats Boston College for 20th win

Georgia Tech football announces date for spring game

Additional information, including parking and broadcast arrangements, is expected to be announced at a later time.

Georgia Tech basketball shooting for third consecutive ACC win

The Latest

Georgia Tech’s Drew Burress runs after hitting a double during the sixth inning against UNC Wilmington in the NCAA division I baseball Athens Regional at Foley Field, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia Tech lost 9-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech baseball opens season Friday against Old Dominion

Georgia Tech holds Stanford to 52 points in home win

Georgia Tech great Mark Teixeira to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Shoes belonging to missing Westminster coach found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?