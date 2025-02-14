No. 19 Georgia Tech is upset by Clemson

No. 19 Georgia Tech rallied back to within single digits in the final quarter Thursday, but could not complete the comeback before falling at Clemson 68-61.
A trio of Yellow Jackets (20-5, 8-5 ACC) finished in double-figures, paced by Kara Dunn with 18 points. Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan each added 11 while Zoe Smith led Tech on the glass with 12 rebounds.
Back-to-back triples from Tech’s Chazadi Wright opened the first quarter, but the Tigers quickly took the lead with a 9-0 run. A last-second triple from Maddi Cluse to close the frame gave Clemson a 14-12 edge.
The Tigers shot a commanding 82% in the second quarter and opened a 37-24 advantage with 19 seconds left in the half. Blackshear hit a layup to send Tech into the locker room trailing 37-26.
Clemson maintained a lead in the third quarter before Tech rallied back to within single digits in the final period. Back-to-back buckets from Morgan and Smith brought the Jackets within eight at 62-54, but the Tigers held on for the win.
Tech returns to action at noon Sunday against Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion.
