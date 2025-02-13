Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia to send 14 players to the NFL combine

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks speaks during Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
12 hours ago

ATHENS — Georgia tied a program modern-era record with 14 players invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

And there’s a strong case to be made the Bulldogs should have had at least two more, as former team captains Chaz Chambliss and Dan Jackson were not among the list of 329 invites.

Jackson was named the MVP among defensive backs at the Senior Bowl in a vote taken among teammates.

Chambliss and Ben Yurosek were East-West Shrine Bowl invites, but neither played in that game last month after suffering what were believed to be minor injuries leading to the game.

The NFL combine takes place Feb. 24-March 3 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Field.

College Football Playoff champion Ohio State had 15 players invited to the NFL combine, while Texas matched Georgia with 14 invitees, Oregon had a program-record 12 invited and South Carolina had 11 players invited.

Miami had 10 players invited, while Alabama had nine and CFP Championship game runner-up Notre Dame had 8 invitees.

The 32 NFL teams provide input to the Player Selection Committee which selects the NFL combine participants.

Three of the Bulldogs invited — linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive end Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks — are projected to be first-round NFL draft picks.

Georgia receiver Arian Smith will be among the most-watched when it’s time for the 40-yard dash, as Smith is expected to run a time in the low 4.2-second range.

The 14 players Georgia has invited this year (listed below) are the most since 14 Bulldogs were invited following the 2021 national championship season that culminated with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship game.

ExploreFlashback: The story of the 14 Georgia players invited to NFL combine after legendary 2021 season

UGA had 11 players invited off the 2023 team, and 12 were invited following the 2022 CFP championship season that Georgia capped with a 65-7 victory over TCU.

In addition to Chambliss and Jackson, outgoing UGA tight end Ben Yurosek also was not invited.

Here are the Bulldogs’ players who were invited to the NFL combine:

Georgia football players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine

RB Trevor Etienne

WR Dominic Lovett

WR Arian Smith

G Dylan Fairchild

G Tate Ratledge

C Jared Wilson

OT Xavier Truss

DT Warren Brinson

DT Nazir Stackhouse

DE Ty Ingram-Dawkins

DE Mykel Williams

LB Smael Mondon

LB Jalon Walker

FS Malaki Starks

Georgia and Georgia Tech line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi speaks during Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

