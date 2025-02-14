Atlanta United
‘The Connector’ is Atlanta United’s new primary kit

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune models Atlanta United’s new kit, The Connector, before the start of their season at Ventanas, Thursday, February, 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune models Atlanta United's new kit, The Connector, before the start of their season at Ventanas, Thursday, February, 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
12 hours ago

Wanting to embrace history while also looking forward, Atlanta United unveiled its new primary kit, nicknamed “The Connector,” on Thursday night at private event at the same site near Centennial Olympic Park where the franchise was launched in 2014.

The new kit, two years in the design and production, looks purposefully similar to the team’s first kit. The jersey features five alternating stripes, three red and two black, with black shoulder panels and red stripes. The first kit featured red shoulder panels with gold stripes, and three black stripes alternating with two red ones. The new kit’s shorts also are black, but feature a singular red curved stripe with gold piping on either side, instead of three gold stripes. The socks are black. The back of the new kit is black with gold letters and numbers and gold piping in an arc near the bottom. The team is calling the gold piping “unifying thread.”

Photos of the new kit details at Atlanta United Media Day at Studio Space Atlanta West in Smyrna, Ga. on Friday, January 17, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

The name is supposed to represent the bonding that supporters feel when wearing the kit, as well as a pun on the nickname of the merge of Interstates 75 and 85 downtown, known as the “Downtown Connector.”

The kit will be worn at matches for the next two years. Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to host six matches in the Club World Cup this summer, and eight matches in next year’s World Cup. There will be a lot of attention on the sport in the city.

“When you start thinking about the city of Atlanta and weaving into the fabric of it, and you think about the jersey being such a connective symbol, and then also understanding that subtle nod to what the connectors are within Atlanta, it all weaved together perfectly,” said Sarah Kate Noftsinger, Atlanta United Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

The jersey is scheduled to go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. The custom authentic kit will retail for $184.98, the authentic will retail for $159.99, the custom replica kit will retail for $124.99 and the replica kit will retail for $99.99.

There are small honorifics on the jersey. Atlanta United is written on the back of the neck of the jersey. On the front, toward the bottom left, is a tag featuring Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the roof open.

“We want to be the epicenter of soccer North America,” Noftsinger said. “Our home venue, our fortress, is going to be on the world stage.”

The new kit isn’t the only “go-back-to-go-forward” steps the franchise taking. It’s also adding more grassroots, focused marketing events for its supporters, similar to what it did while building its brand before the inaugural 2017 season.

“We’re taking a much more thoughtful approach on how we can connect with the diversity found within the city, and so that we can strengthen those relationships,” Noftsinger said.

That approach started Thursday with the event at Ventana’s to launch the kit that featured a question-and-answer session with new Sporting Director Chris Henderson, and players Brad Guzan, Mateusz Klich and Miguel Almiron. Jay Fortune modeled the jersey.

The efforts continue Friday with the kit being sold. Saturday there will be a block party at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. On Monday, there will be a screening of its documentary “Rooted in the Stripes,” at Tara Theater. That event isn’t open to the public. On Tuesday, there is a scheduled meet and greet at the team’s store at Atlantic Station that should feature Almiron, Alexey Miranchuk and Emmanuel Latte Lath, the team’s three Designated Players.

There are more events scheduled. Noftsinger said she didn’t want to give away any more surprises.

“One of the themes that you’re going to see throughout 2025 is showcasing and rewarding behaviors, and showing appreciation as well,” she said. “How can we create more curated experiences for founding members, for season-ticket holders, for those people that are as bought in as they can be, and reward them for their commitment to us, and reward them for that loyalty?”

1 / 20
Atlanta United unveils their new kit, The Connector, before the start of their season at Ventanas, Thursday, February, 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

Chris Henderson (right), the newly appointed chief soccer officer and sporting director of Atlanta United, and Garth Lagerwey (left), president and chief executive officer of Atlanta United, pose for a photo during a press conference introducing Henderson as the new technical director on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the Atlanta United training grounds in Marietta, Georgia. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA-JOURNAL CONSTITUTION.

No roster moves are imminent for Atlanta United, and for a good reason

The team has one senior slot and two supplemental slots available to be filled.

Kick off Atlanta United’s season with a block party at intown skate park

The party, which has become an annual tradition held at different city locations, will feature games, giveaways, drinks, food, and live entertainment on Saturday.

Miguel Almiron makes Atlanta United return in win against New England

Atlanta United Head Coach Ronny Deila before the match against the Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, TN on Saturday January 25, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath available for Saturday’s friendly

Atlanta United will face former manager Gonzalo Pineda in Leagues Cup

Emmanuel Latte Lath has big goals at Atlanta United

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?