Sports Daily: Down the Jesse Chavez rabbit hole

AGAINST THE ODDS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

You probably know the basics of the Jesse Chavez story.

He takes the mound for the Braves and becomes a bespectacled menace. Then he leaves, struggles, gets cut and winds up right back in Atlanta. That’s been the case for several years running now — and, as our pal Ken Sugiura writes, the 41-year-old reliever’s latest return is another delightful addition to the lore.

But have you ever really looked at Chavez’s career? As in, started with his Baseball Reference page and let the rabbit hole lead you where it may?

I have! And I came away even more impressed with the guy’s stick-to-itiveness.

😯 The Rangers drafted Chavez in 2002 and he took six years to make it to the majors. He’s since been traded 10 times, more than anyone in history.

😯 Throw in releases, free agent signings and the like, and Chavez has been involved in at least 36 separate transactions.

😯 Atlanta alone has either traded Chavez or traded for him four separate times.

😯 Of particular note: In 2022, the Braves traded Sean Newcomb for Chavez. Then they shipped Chavez to Anaheim as part of the deal for closer Raisel Iglesias. The Angels cut Chavez a few weeks later — and guess where he wound up again?

That’s not even the on-the-field stuff.

😯 Chavez’s ERA across parts of five seasons with Atlanta: 3.09.

😯 Chavez’s ERA everywhere else: 4.52.

😯 If he joins the big boy Braves at some point this season, he’ll likely be the second-oldest player in baseball. He’s got former teammate Charlie Morton beaten by a few months, but San Francisco’s Justin Verlander already turned 42.

It’s hard to say what, exactly, 2025 will hold for the Braves’ most frequent flyer, who’s starting off this stint in minor league camp. He’s beloved in the clubhouse (teammates call him “Coach”), and he says his comfort level in Atlanta helps feed his outsize success.

He put up All-Star caliber numbers in the first half of last season before things trailed off significantly.

But in what seems destined to be a season of churn in the Atlanta bullpen, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll see Chavez back out there. Again.

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

Feeling a little antsy about the home team’s chances this season?

The Mets signed Juan Soto. The Phillies are reigning division champs. The Braves didn’t add a whole lot — but FanGraphs gives them the best playoff odds in the National League East.

Check out more in Gabe Burns’ preview of the division.

BACK IN THE GAME

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Former Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner is set to roam the sidelines again — this time at UNLV.

Pastner’s been a TV analyst since his March 2023 dismissal, which came following two losing seasons. (Adding to the turmoil: False accusations of sexual assault brought by a couple who ultimately pleaded guilty to attempted extortion.)

The former Jackets head man told the AJC just last week he was ready to coach again.

More hoops news:

👋 Georgia men’s basketball is reportedly set to lose key assistant coach Erik Pastrana to Miami.

🤔 Which remaining SEC teams have the easiest path to a men’s NCAA title? DawgNation’s Mike Griffith breaks it down.

😢 USC superstar JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury during the women’s NCAA Tournament.

ONE BIG FELLA

Credit: Jeff Sentell/DawgNation Credit: Jeff Sentell/DawgNation

How large is Juan Gaston, Georgia football’s freshman offensive tackle? Well, the Westlake High grad is 6-foot-7 — and started spring practice around 360 pounds.

That latter number makes him the heaviest guy on the roster, but he’s working on getting it down a bit. As they look to replace four starts from last year’s O-line, the Bulldogs might need him sooner than later.

“We’re fortunate that we have probably three deep on the offensive line in spring practice,” coach Kirby Smart said. “I think most of my peers don’t have three deep, but it’s not the quality depth that we’ve had in the past.”

More from spring practice and beyond:

DOUBLE OUCH

Atlanta United will be without midfielder Tristan Muyumba for about three weeks as he recovers from a knee sprain and a calf injury.

It’s a tough blow ahead of Saturday’s home match with NYCFC, but beat reporter Doug Roberson points out the Five Stripes will get boost with Bartosz Slisz and Jay Fortune returning from international call-ups.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC

The Hawks play the Rockets on the road tonight (8 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast). But as beat writer Lauren Williams reports, the team’s home games remain a magnet for a bounty of musicians, actors and other celebrities — so much so that the team created an “entertainment industry relations” division.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It's always a good energy in here. And you know my son, he enjoys Trae Young, so it's always good to come out and watch a game. - Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, a frequent courtside sight at Hawks games

