VOTE: Another clash of Atlanta sports misery and mirth

Our Sadness vs. Gladness bracket is slowly filling in after Friday’s matchups proceeded without any upsets.

💔 On the misery side of things, Jim Leyritz’s crushing home run in the 1996 World Series easily topped the 2012 “infield fly rule” game, netting about 61% of y’all’s votes.

❤️ In the realm of happier memories, the 2021 Braves championship pulled in roughly 85% of votes to dominate Atlanta United’s second-year title.

Today we’re voting on a pair of matchups between No. 2 and No. 6 seeds — and the Georgia Bulldogs feature heavily in both.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

2nd-and-26 vs. Hockey bids adieu

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The No. 2 seed: Perhaps it feels cute now for a Georgia fan to complain about not winning a title. But in January 2018, the Bulldog faithful were still chewing on a near 40-year championship drought — and Alabama was still Alabama.

UGA lead 13-0 at halftime of the College Football Playoff final right here in Atlanta, manhandling Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Then Tua Tagovailoa got the call.

He led a comeback and forced overtime, during which Georgia got the ball first and settled for a field goal. The defense stepped up, sacking Tagovailoa on the Tide’s first offensive snap — putting them out of field goal range and in an unenviable 2nd-and-26 situation.

But, just like that, Tagovailoa chucked a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

Game over.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The No. 7 seed: Has Atlanta ever been a town overrun with hockey fans? No. Even the “traditional” local sports teams need to be good, or exciting, or have their games viewed as a “place to be seen” to consistently draw big crowds.

The Thrashers were rarely any of those things — and their management was a mess. So it’s no real surprise they fled for Winnipeg in 2011, ending a 12-year ATL experiment.

Still a bummer and an embarrassment, though! And it was the second time — Atlanta’s original hockey team, the Flames, bolted for Calgary in 1980.

Maybe Forsyth County can make a third try the charm. But I wouldn’t count on it.

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

UGA doubles up vs. It’s Atlanta!

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The No. 2 seed: Yep, we’re combining both of Georgia football’s recent titles into one item.

Why? Well … limited bracket space. And also because they’re part of the same insanely dominant run.

The 2021 season, of course, ended with the Bulldogs avenging an SEC championship loss to Alabama in the national title game (Kelee Ringo!).

And TCU is still sore from the 65-7 beat down Georgia gave them the following year.

Credit: Andy Clark/Reuters file photo Credit: Andy Clark/Reuters file photo

The No. 7 seed: Imagine Atlanta being selected to host the Summer Olympics today. Feasible!

Then think about the fact that Atlanta was selected to host the Olympics in 1996 — when it was half as big, half as developed, half … everything.

Wild stuff. You can argue about whether it changed our city for good or bad. And about Izzy, the nonsensical mascot (I love him, fight me).

But for a few weeks, the world’s eyes were truly on our city. Muhammad Ali lighting the torch. Michael Johnson setting the track on fire. Kerri Strugg being awesome.

That’s a pretty fantastic sports moment, all around.

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily for more results and matchups in the coming days.