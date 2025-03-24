NL East preview: Can Braves win division over Phillies, Mets in 2025?

While the Dodgers obviously are at the top of the NL, the East’s trio might be the next best three teams. It’s going to be uber competitive, and the matchups will be must-see for baseball fans. All three teams have huge, passionate fan bases with immense expectations. The division’s rivalries and storylines are set up beautifully for the 2025 season.

Here’s a look at the NL East’s outlook:

Braves

2024 record: 89-73, eliminated in Wild Card Series versus Padres. FanGraphs projected 2025 record (rounded): 94-68; 93.2% chance at playoffs

The Braves commonly are predicted to bounce back after an injury-ravaged 2024 campaign. It’s easy to make their case: The offense is capable of far more than it produced a year ago, especially if Austin Riley and Matt Olson deliver as hoped. The rotation could be MLB’s best when Spencer Strider joins Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach and budding youngster AJ Smith-Shawver.

The bullpen is a bigger question than other recent years after some key losses, but the Braves have continuously pieced together solid bullpens during their run of seven consecutive postseason berths. They need Raisel Iglesias, Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer, Dylan Lee and Grant Holmes to meet expectations. They’ll need a couple of pleasant surprises (what does Craig Kimbrel have left?).

It’s fair to ask if the Braves should be betting favorites in this division, but there’s undoubtedly a high floor, high ceiling to bank on here. They could be first place; they could even be third with a string of misfortunes. But this should be a playoff participant yet again. This might be the second-most talented NL team behind the Dodgers. And it’s certainly worthy of carrying World Series aspirations.

Explore Read more about the Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

2024 record: 95-67, eliminated in NLDS vs. Mets. FanGraphs projected 2025 record: 88-74; 71.3% chance at playoffs

The Phillies finally claimed the NL East crown, but they fizzled out in the postseason against New York. Time is precious here: Bryce Harper (32), Trea Turner (31), JT Realmuto (34), Kyle Schwarber (32), Zack Wheeler (34) and Aaron Nola (31) are firmly in their primes and/or trending toward their latter years. This Phillies core has continued getting close but it needs a championship.

It wasn’t a busy offseason, but the Phillies added outfielder Max Kepler, starter Jesus Luzardo and reliever Jordan Romano, all additions who come with modest-or-better upside. Philadelphia is banking on its usual cast to come through again.

But after going 62-34 in the first half last season, the Phillies went 33-33 in the second half. Which record better reflects their team? The truth probably is somewhere in the middle. Bottom line, this team is good enough to win the NL East and compete for a World Series as long as age doesn’t strike quicker than expected with some important contributors. Like the Braves, there’s a strong case this is the NL’s second-best roster.

New York Mets

2024 record: 89-73, eliminated in NLCS vs. Dodgers. FanGraphs projected 2025 record: 86-76; 61.7% chance at playoffs

The Mets treated their deprived fans to a delightful run last October. They snagged a wild-card spot then upset the hated Phillies before getting outclassed by the eventual champs. They kept the momentum going by securing all-world talent Juan Soto to the biggest contract in history this winter. The Mets entered 2024 — despite their massive payroll — with middling expectations. This year, they’re expected to compete for a division title and more.

New York’s lineup should be formidable around Soto, along with a nucleus that includes Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and the re-signed Pete Alonso. The bullpen could be phenomenal, especially if former Brave A.J. Minter is healthy and pitching to his capabilities. The Mets’ rotation bears watching, as that’s an area they could upgrade at the trade deadline. Newcomer Clay Holmes, a former Yankees reliever, had an outstanding spring and will be relied upon as a starter. But they’re already down two starters, and their rotation depth will be tested.

Some might pick the Mets to win this division, which is a testament to how far the club and culture has come in a couple years’ time. The rotation could leave him susceptible, but even the worst-case scenario here is far better than it’s been. The Braves, Phillies and Mets expect to be postseason teams; either the NL East will live up to its hype, or at least one of those clubs will be extremely disappointed by season’s end.

Washington Nationals

2024 record: 71-91. FanGraphs projected 2025 record: 72-90; 3.1% chance at playoffs

There would be more Washington buzz if they weren’t stuck behind three behemoths in the division. The Nationals’ post-championship rebuild is bearing fruit, with players like Dylan Crews and James Wood headlining a young stable that’s expected to lead Washington back to the postseason. It probably won’t be this season, but the Nationals aren’t far from reentering the conversation.

Veterans Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell join a lineup with upside that depends on Crews’ and Wood’s growth. Will the team get consistent offense from Keibert Ruiz? How about shortstop CJ Abrams, a 2024 All-Star who was demoted to the minors at season’s end? MacKenzie Gore could emerge into a legitimate front-line starter. Michael Soroka, formerly of Braves fame, is a one-year signee who could pay dividends in the rotation. There aren’t lofty expectations, but there’s intrigue galore here.

The Nationals could play spoiler, especially later in the season as the talent presumably finds its synergy. Washington will hope for a spunky, competitive team that shows its primed for a move up the standings next season. Development isn’t linear, so it’s to be determined whether that’s the case, but the franchise should be excited about its direction.

Miami Marlins

2024 record: 62-100. FanGraphs projected 2025 record: 70-92; 1.5% chance at playoffs

The Marlins would be the NL’s clear worst team if the Rockies didn’t exist. Miami probably is in for another 100-loss campaign. They’re rebuilding from the ground up (again), which should lead to them shopping any quality assets in July. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, healthy after missing last season, could net them an excellent return if he looks anything like his old self.

New manager Clayton McCullough has his work cut out for him. The Marlins will hope players such as Connor Norby, Xavier Edwards, and Griffin Conine can develop as hoped. They’ll bank on young ace Eury Perez returning around the All-Star break (Tommy John surgery) and establishing himself as a top-tier pitcher.

But there isn’t enough talent here for a surprise run. The Marlins should be the East’s last-place team. Considering the rest of the division, it’s possible Miami stays there for a while.