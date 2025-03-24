Report: Georgia basketball losing key assistant coach to Miami

Georgia basketball made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade this season, going 20-13.

If the Bulldogs are to make it back to the tournament, they will do so without one of their top assistants. Assistant coach Erik Pastrana is expected to join Jai Lucas’ staff at Miami, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Pastrana arrived at Georgia with White prior to the 2023 season, White’s first season in charge. Pastrana also has experience in coaching at Oklahoma State and Florida. Pastrana is from the state of Florida.