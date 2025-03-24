Report: Georgia basketball losing key assistant coach to Miami

Georgia basketball made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade this season, going 20-13.
If the Bulldogs are to make it back to the tournament, they will do so without one of their top assistants. Assistant coach Erik Pastrana is expected to join Jai Lucas’ staff at Miami, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
Pastrana arrived at Georgia with White prior to the 2023 season, White’s first season in charge. Pastrana also has experience in coaching at Oklahoma State and Florida. Pastrana is from the state of Florida.
The Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament this past season, something the Bulldogs had not done since the 2015 season. Georgia was led by freshman Asa Newell, who led the team in points and rebounding. He is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft.
If Georgia is to sustain success under White, the head coach knows Georgia has to continue to land top-level talent, while building on what has already been built.
“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,” White said following Georgia’s 89-68 loss to Gonzaga. “I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia.”
Keep Reading
Georgia can’t recover from slow start in NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga
Bulldogs trailed 13-0, 30-5 in the first half of the 89-68 loss in the Midwest Regional. It was the program's first tournament game since 2015.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history
About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.
Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart
The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.
Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams
A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.