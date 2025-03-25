Former Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner accepts job at UNLV

UNLV was in the market for a new coach after it had fired coach Kevin Kruger, the son of former Hawks coach (and former UNLV coach) Lon Kruger. Kevin Kruger, who played at Walton High School, had been at UNLV for four seasons and had a 76-55 record. UNLV is in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper and Pastner were both at Arizona (Pastner’s alma mater) from 2003 to 2008, Harper was an administrator for the football program while Pastner was an assistant coach for basketball.

For Pastner, this is his third opportunity to be a Division I head coach following jobs at Memphis (2009-16) and then Tech (2016-23). At Tech, Pastner was 109-114 in seven seasons. He had three winning seasons, was named the ACC coach of the year in 2017, and in 2021 led the Yellow Jackets to their first ACC Tournament title since 1993. He was fired after recording losing seasons in his final two years at the helm of the program.

His tenure was also marked by exceedingly difficult off-court circumstances, as he faced false accusations of sexual assault by a man and his girlfriend who had gained his friendship. They both later pleaded guilty to attempted extortion and were both sentenced to federal-prison terms.

Pastner said that he had opportunities to coach both right after he was fired in 2023 and then again the 2024 hiring cycle, but turned them down because he didn’t think he was ready to return to the profession.

Evidently, the timing and opportunity were right for Pastner and his family, who have remained in Atlanta since his dismissal.

“We love Atlanta and moving’s not easy for anybody, but I understand if it was the right opportunity, we would have to be ready to move,” he said last week.