Ronald Bell sentenced to prison for extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago
X

Ronald Bell was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after he conspired to ruin Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner with allegations of sexual assault, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release.

Bell, a former colleague of Pastner’s, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion on March 1.

“Ronald Bell tried to extort Georgia Tech and ruin the reputation of its basketball coach,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “As federal prosecutors, we have a responsibility to the citizens of this district to pursue accountability and justice for crimes of sexual violence. But in this case Bell attempted to exploit the mission of our office, and law enforcement partners, to combat sexual assault through a brazen effort to enrich himself at the expense of Georgia Tech and a member of its staff. Bell has now been held accountable for his crime.”

After a personal falling out with Pastner in 2017, Bell sought the termination and disgrace of the Yellow Jackets coach first by claiming he committed NCAA infractions and then with allegations that Pastner sexually assaulted Bell’s girlfriend. He also demanded bribe money from the institute in exchange for not reporting the claimed assault. When Tech did not comply, Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley, filed a lawsuit with the allegations of sexual assault.

In the case, investigated by the FBI, Bell pleaded guilty to conspiring with Pendley and a security guard at McCamish Pavilion to accuse Pastner of sexual assault. According to the news release, Bell admitted recruiting the security guard to claim falsely that he had witnessed the assault, telling him that the accusation could be worth $20 million and promising the guard a share of the money.

Bell, 57, of Oro Valley, Ariz., was sentenced to the prison term which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Pastner was fired by Georgia Tech after seven seasons on March 10 by new athletic director J Batt after two losing seasons. He was replaced by Damon Stoudemire.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

50th anniversary memorial for Delta Flight 723 crash held in Boston11m ago

Man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier in Forsyth County
2h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
42m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After lengthy injury stint, Max Fried expected to make next start for Braves
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After lengthy injury stint, Max Fried expected to make next start for Braves
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta?
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech turns to transfers to fill holes at linebacker
5h ago
Keion White gone, but plenty of production back on Georgia Tech defensive front
Indiana tight end picks Georgia Tech
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top