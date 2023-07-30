Ronald Bell sentenced to prison for extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner

Ronald Bell was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after he conspired to ruin Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner with allegations of sexual assault, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release.

Bell, a former colleague of Pastner’s, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion on March 1.

“Ronald Bell tried to extort Georgia Tech and ruin the reputation of its basketball coach,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “As federal prosecutors, we have a responsibility to the citizens of this district to pursue accountability and justice for crimes of sexual violence. But in this case Bell attempted to exploit the mission of our office, and law enforcement partners, to combat sexual assault through a brazen effort to enrich himself at the expense of Georgia Tech and a member of its staff. Bell has now been held accountable for his crime.”

After a personal falling out with Pastner in 2017, Bell sought the termination and disgrace of the Yellow Jackets coach first by claiming he committed NCAA infractions and then with allegations that Pastner sexually assaulted Bell’s girlfriend. He also demanded bribe money from the institute in exchange for not reporting the claimed assault. When Tech did not comply, Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley, filed a lawsuit with the allegations of sexual assault.

In the case, investigated by the FBI, Bell pleaded guilty to conspiring with Pendley and a security guard at McCamish Pavilion to accuse Pastner of sexual assault. According to the news release, Bell admitted recruiting the security guard to claim falsely that he had witnessed the assault, telling him that the accusation could be worth $20 million and promising the guard a share of the money.

Bell, 57, of Oro Valley, Ariz., was sentenced to the prison term which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Pastner was fired by Georgia Tech after seven seasons on March 10 by new athletic director J Batt after two losing seasons. He was replaced by Damon Stoudemire.