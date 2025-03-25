Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba out three weeks with injuries

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) fights for position against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) fights for position against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba is expected to miss three weeks because of an LCL sprain in his right knee and an injury to his right calf, the team announced Tuesday.

Muyumba sustained the injury in the first half of last week’s 2-2 draw at Cincinnati. He underwent an MRI on Monday.

Muyumba has started three matches as part of four appearances this season. He has made 44 appearances, including 37 starts, since joining Atlanta United.

Atlanta United will host NYCFC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team’s next two matches are against Dallas on April 5 and New England on April 12, both at home.

Atlanta United’s midfield should be boosted by the returns of Bartosz Slisz (Poland) and Jay Fortune (Trinidad & Tobago) from international call-ups.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

Atlanta United forward Saba Lobjanidze #9 plays a corner kick during the first half of the match against the Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Saturday March 22, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

