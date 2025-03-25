Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba out three weeks with injuries

Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba is expected to miss three weeks because of an LCL sprain in his right knee and an injury to his right calf, the team announced Tuesday.
Muyumba sustained the injury in the first half of last week’s 2-2 draw at Cincinnati. He underwent an MRI on Monday.
Muyumba has started three matches as part of four appearances this season. He has made 44 appearances, including 37 starts, since joining Atlanta United.
Atlanta United will host NYCFC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team’s next two matches are against Dallas on April 5 and New England on April 12, both at home.
Atlanta United’s midfield should be boosted by the returns of Bartosz Slisz (Poland) and Jay Fortune (Trinidad & Tobago) from international call-ups.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Atlanta United may change formations against Cincinnati on Saturday
Because of national team call-ups, Atlanta United might have to use three centerbacks in Saturday’s match.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history
About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.
Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart
The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.
Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams
A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.