Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba out three weeks with injuries

Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba is expected to miss three weeks because of an LCL sprain in his right knee and an injury to his right calf, the team announced Tuesday.

Muyumba sustained the injury in the first half of last week’s 2-2 draw at Cincinnati. He underwent an MRI on Monday.

Muyumba has started three matches as part of four appearances this season. He has made 44 appearances, including 37 starts, since joining Atlanta United.