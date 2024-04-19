Sports Daily: Can’t anyone be normal around here?

Quick links: Hawks fire GM Landry Fields | Braves 7, Cards 6 | But Strider out | Falcons ask a lot for Cousins

SAY WHAT NOW?

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

So much for patience!

The Hawks fired general manager Landry Fields on Monday, two days after he touted player development and steady progress in end-of-season interviews with reporters.

“It seemed everyone was on board with the direction of the team,” beat writer Lauren Williams told me, “but things change so quickly in the NBA.”

That they do. This one feels especially odd, though.

🤨 Why it happened: Hard to say, frankly.

As a mystified Ken Sugiura wrote in his most recent column: “No better time to fire a guy than just when he looks like he’s figured out the job.”

Fields’ last year or so includes:

Unloading Dejounte Murray and getting Dyson Daniels (a finalist for both Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player) in return.

Drafting Zaccharie Risacher, a Rookie of the Year finalist who exploded (in a good way) down the stretch.

Trading Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter midseason and somehow creating a stronger team.

Yes, the Hawks finished 40-42 and lost in the Play-In Tournament. But they earned a better record and a better seed than the previous season — even with young star Jalen Johnson out since January.

Check out the full timeline of Fields’ tenure here, but seems like a pretty solid job to me!

🤨 What they said: No word from Fields yet. But here’s part of Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler’s statement:

“I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor.”

It’s never good when they feel inclined to include that “genuinely.”

Credit: NBA Credit: NBA

🤨 The new(ish) guy: Lest you think this team didn’t have a plan, meet Onsi Saleh.

The Hawks brought him in as assistant general manager last May — and Fields’ firing means there’s no longer an “assistant” in the title.

Before coming to Atlanta, he spent time with San Antonio and Golden State, where he departed as vice president of basketball strategy.

🤨 Why it matters: We’re just about three weeks from the NBA draft lottery, where the Hawks are likely to draw the 13th or 14th pick in June’s draft. They’ll also have pick No. 22 or so (it’s complicated, more here).

On top of that, the team figures to have around $41 million in available cap space and a decision to make on star Trae Young — who could become a free agent as early as next offseason, if he’s not extended and declines a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Saleh and a yet-to-be-hired president of basketball operations will guide the franchise through all that.

If Hawks history teaches us anything, it’s that everything will go extremely smoothly.

What do you, the Hawks fan, think about all this? Shoot me an email with your thoughts!

THE BRAVES, THOUGH

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Austin Riley started an eighth-inning rally by beating out the throw at first. Then Matt Olson drove in the tying run, Michael Harris II’s sac fly gave the Braves the lead — and Sean Murphy put an exclamation point on things with a three-run homer.

Closer Raisel Iglesias made things a tad uncomfortable before Murphy pounced on a foul tip a few inches in front of home plate and tagged St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado for the final out.

“That’s what we do around here,” Riley said in a postgame TV interview. “We hustle.”

😏 More on that whole hustle thing momentarily.

THEN THERE’S STRIDER

Here’s the bad Braves news: Spencer Strider won’t be making the second start of his comeback tonight … because he landed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Manager Brian Snitker said Strider got hurt … playing catch: “It wasn’t anything accelerated or strenuous. It was just a freak thing.”

Lovely. No clear timeline on a return.

⚾ “A bullpen guy” will deliver the first pitch at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network.

AND THIS ACUÑA THING

We’re not gonna belabor this thing much longer, I promise.

But lots of you chimed in with thoughts about Ronald Acuña Jr. calling out Snitker and non-hustling teammate Jarred Kelenic on social media.

Here’s a sampling.

🗣️ Scott, who says the situations were completely different: “Crazy to listen to guys wailing about double standards and worse on sports talk (radio) this morning. So many victims! Acuña should apologize to Snitker for fueling such garbage.”

🗣️ Stephen, who doesn’t dig the double standard: “All I know is Kelenic must have something on Snit because his hair may be on fire but his bat certainly isn’t.”

🗣️ Bill, who liked Acuña speaking up: “While I realize it is not ‘politically correct’ and would not want it to become habit, this team has been so ‘politically correct’ under Snitker’s leadership. A little fire would do this team good.”

DON’T FORGET THE FALCONS!

Credit: Abbie Parr/AP Credit: Abbie Parr/AP

The Dirty Birds return to Flowery Branch today for voluntary offseason activities. Quarterback/hostage Kirk Cousins won’t be there.

And if you’re wondering why he’s, you know, still around at all, here’s a clue: Atlanta has reportedly been asking potential trade partners to cover $20 million of the $45 million he’s owed.

💸 Reckon there’s no harm in asking … but that’s a whole lot of Kohl’s cash.

OR THE NFL DRAFT

As you’re probably aware, the NFL draft starts Thursday.

D. Orlando Ledbetter wonders if the Falcons can fix their pass rush without a top 10 pick — or if will they draft another quarterback.

😉 OK, I added that last part. As a joke. I think. Happy Tuesday!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.