Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Spencer Strider goes on injured list with right hamstring strain

The Braves recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to Atlanta.
Braves pitchers Reynaldo Lopez (left) and Spencer Strider watch pregame events before the team's game April 5 against the Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By Rick Farlow – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring before Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals at Truist Park.

The injured list stint was backdated to April 18.

Strider strained his hamstring when he was playing catch before Monday’s game.

Strider, who tore his right UCL early last season, had been activated from the injured list and made his 2025 debut on April 16 at Toronto. He allowed two runs on five hits and tallied one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

The Braves recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to Atlanta in a corresponding move.

About the Author

Rick Farlow
Credit: Associated Press

