Braves place Spencer Strider on 15-day injured list

Hamstring injury sidelines Braves’ ace.
Braves ace Spencer Strider is back on the 15-day disabled list because of a right hamstring strain.

2 minutes ago

The Braves, fresh off a three-game winning streak over the weekend, have some adversity to deal with.

Their ace, Spencer Strider, was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. The move was retroactive to April 18.

In a corresponding move, the team also recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to fill the spot on the roster.

