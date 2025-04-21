Braves place Spencer Strider on 15-day injured list

The Braves, fresh off a three-game winning streak over the weekend, have some adversity to deal with.
Their ace, Spencer Strider, was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. The move was retroactive to April 18.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In a corresponding move, the team also recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to fill the spot on the roster.
Credit: John Blacker/AP
