Social media from the Gasparilla Bowl and Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech held a pep rally on Thursday in advance of its Gasparilla Bowl matchup with UCF on Friday.

Credit: Elyse Appelblatt

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech held a pep rally on Thursday in advance of its Gasparilla Bowl matchup with UCF on Friday.

Credit: Elyse Appelblatt

Sports
By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago

Here is a look from the vantage point of Georgia Tech and its fans as they prepared for the Gasparilla Bowl.

Included are social media posts from the AJC’s Chad Bishop, Georgia Tech and others who were following the Yellow Jackets in Tampa.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top