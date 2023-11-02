Reporters’ notebook: Travis Bell saved from snowstorm

Falcons saved former KSU standout Bell from a snowstorm

Falcons defensive tackle Travis Bell became the first football player from Kennesaw State to be drafted by an NFL team when he was selected in the seventh round (218th overall) this year by the Bears.

He was waived in August and signed to the Bears practice squad, where he was toiling away until the Falcons signed him Tuesday.

The time was perfect for the Montgomery, Alabama, native.

“(Tuesday) was my first day getting that snow,” Bell said. “It snowed. It was crazy. I was glad to get that call when it was snowing. I was like, ‘OK, baby we can get up out of here. We can go.’”

Bell arrived in Flowery Branch on Wednesday and went through his first practice.

“I was ecstatic,” Bell said. “I was just ready to get down here and get to work.”

Bell, who’s 6-foot and 310 pounds, played in 54 games for the Owls (2018-22) and made 124 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

“It’s been a quick turnaround,” Bell said. “I just got in (on Wednesday). I’m just trying to adjust to being in a new organization. Being a rookie and just following behind these guys. Just really make that adjustment.”

Bell appreciated his time with the Owls and the Bears.

“Honestly, it was great being with the Bears,” Bell said. “They helped me out a lot. They showed me the ropes. I don’t regret it all. I appreciate them drafting me and bringing me in.”

Some version of the national anthem

The Hawks headed to Milwaukee on Sunday to take on the powerhouse Bucks, but before they tipped off, they witnessed an unexpected performer sing the national anthem. Flavor Flav, a six-time Grammy nominee and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper, took the mic to sing his own version of the anthem.

Decked out in his signature clock pendant, a white sweatshirt, layered under a No. 59 jersey, he delivered a performance that lasted nearly three minutes and included a few riffs and runs.

There have been memorable anthem moments in the NBA. Just a few years ago, singer Fergie went down in anthem infamy at the NBA All-Star game. The Warriors ended up remixing her rendition that ended up in a locker-room video.

The Hawks may not remix Flavor Flav’s version of anthem, but they can say they’re undefeated when the rapper sings it.

No vest swap after loss to Titans

There was no vest swap after the Falcons’ 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Titans coach Mike Vrabel shook hands, and Smith bolted for the locker room.

He was upset with the loss.

But Titans running back Derrick Henry, fresh off his 22 carries and 101 yards, chased down his former offensive coordinator.

“He knew I was mad,” Smith said. “The thing is when you go through seasons with guys as players and coaches, you spend so much time with people. They know you. It’s like a family member or a good friend.”

Smith was Henry’s coordinator in 2019 and 2020. Those were Henry’s two best seasons in the NFL where he led the league in carries (303), rushing (1,540 yards) and touchdowns (16).

Henry repeated the triple crown in 2020, with 378 carries, 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“That’s why I appreciate the guy,” Smith said. “There have been times I’ve worked with him and tried to pick him up. Obviously, he knew I was frustrated, and I was trying to get out of there quick.”

Henry didn’t have any problem stopping Smith. “Derrick’s not a small person,” Smith said. “He comes and grabs me and kind of woke me up. It was good to see him. Then, I went back to being bothered.”

From gridiron to golf

Few Georgia Tech football fans may be familiar with the name Colson Brown. But the walk-on quarterback from South Carolina became a two-sport athlete for the Yellow Jackets this week.

Brown suited up for Tech golf team during the team’s trip to Pebble Beach, California, and played with the Jackets in the Cypress Point Classic. Each participating team was required to field six players, and Tech, which already had to send five participants to the East Lake Cup at the Atlanta Athletic Club and is redshirting another member of the team, was left a man short.

Enter Brown, a freshman from North Augusta High School. Brown threw for 991 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and also was the team’s starting punter. Brown was on the NAHS golf team that won the South Carolina Class 4A state championship in May.

Tech golf coach Bruce Heppler told NBCSports.com that he happened to meet Brown in the athletic training room recently. Brown said he played on his high school golf team, and Heppler stored that info away for later use. Faced with the lineup issues this past week, Heppler reached out to Tech football coach Brent Key and Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke to see if he could borrow Brown for the week.

Brown played with Brady Rackley on Tuesday and lost 4 and 3 in match play to Texas, then 2 and 1 in a four-ball round against Auburn. On Wednesday, Brown lost 9 and 7 to Piercen Hunt of Illinois.

“One thing we’ve talked a lot about with different coaches throughout the Athletic Association is everyone being together. This is another step that I think can help that,” Key said Tuesday. “Those are things that are really good for college athletics in general. This is a special time for these kids here in college, and it’s a special time here at Georgia Tech.”

That didn’t age well

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t done laughing at Florida’s expense after the Bulldogs’ 43-20 win last weekend. Former Florida coach Dan Mullen, currently an analyst with ESPN, had picked his old program to upset Georgia.

“He’s supposed to be my friend,” Smart said. “He didn’t like to recruit, though.”

That’s a jab at Mullen’s downfall in Gainesville, which largely centered on his lack of enthusiasm around recruiting. Mullen’s replacement, Billy Napier, is 0-2 against Georgia, having been outscored 85-40 in that time.

Another ring for Smith

The Rangers winning the World Series meant reliever Will Smith, a Newnan native, has won three consecutive championships with three clubs. He was the Braves’ closer in 2021, when he had a perfect October, and finished last year with the Astros before reuniting with his former manager (in San Francisco) Bruce Bochy.

Now that the Rangers have won their first championship, MLB has five teams still seeking their first title: the Mariners, Brewers, Padres, Rockies and Rays.

Ranked high

In 247Sports’ latest quarterback power rankings, both Georgia and Georgia Tech were represented. Georgia’s Carson Beck was seventh, while Tech’s Haynes King was 10th. There was uncertainty at quarterback for both teams entering the year, and it turns out they’ve each had an excellent signal-caller leading the way.

-Staff writers Lauren Williams, D. Orlando Ledbetter, Chad Bishop and Gabriel Burns contributed to this report.