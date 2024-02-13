Quarterback battle a focus as Georgia State begins spring practice

“We all know you’ve got to have a good quarterback to be a really good football team,” GSU coach Shawn Elliott said. “Do I think we have the guy on our roster? Certainly. And when that guy emerges, everybody’s going to know it. It takes time. I wouldn’t ask any of them to go out there and do it today.”

The main contenders are Zach Gibson, a Johns Creek High School product who transferred in from Georgia Tech, and Braylen Ragland, a redshirt freshman from Memphis who spent last season as the No. 3 quarterback.

Others in the mix are Seth Griffin, a redshirt freshman from North Murray High in Chatsworth, and Bryson Harrison, a freshman from Cobb County’s Lassiter High School. Joining the team this summer will be highly regarded freshman D.J. Murray Jr. of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Gibson (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has the most experience of the bunch. He spent three seasons at the University of Akron and threw for 2,471 yards and 15 touchdowns in 17 games. He transferred to Tech in 2022 and played in six games, starting three, including a road win over No. 13 North Carolina. But Gibson did not play in a game in 2023 and entered the transfer portal.

Georgia State was one of the teams that recruited Gibson out of high school, and it seemed to be natural landing spot when he decided to leave Tech. One of the final determining factors came when he watched GSU’s high-powered offensive performance in the Potato Bowl.

“Georgia State was some place I’ve always had my eye on,” Gibson said. “Being from here, I’ve seen how the program has grown. It wasn’t a tough decision. I didn’t even have to move apartments.”

Gibson joined the team in January and is starting to become comfortable with the system. Elliott is still trying to get a feel for Gibson’s strengths, but already has picked up on his ability to learn and lead.

Ragland (6-1, 203) did not take a snap in a game last season, but has the advantage of being in the system for a full year after joining them in January 2023. He has known and been tutored by former GSU quarterback and current coach Dan Ellington for years. Ragland also took the opportunity to observe and learn from Grainger.

“I’ve been trying to push myself a little hard, spending time with the receivers, building that relationship,” Ragland said. “I think it’s constant improvement every day.”

Whoever wins the job likely will be the one who can adapt to the style fashioned by Elliott and offensive coordinator Trent McKnight. They prefer dual-threat quarterbacks such as Grainger and Ellington.

“I’m a pretty stubborn, hard-headed guy, so I like doing the things I like to do,” Elliott said. “Maybe that’s not their forte right now, but they’ll have it in their repertoire. They all have the ability to be great at doing both, the throwing and running. It’s just something they’ve never been asked to do. I know if I’m a quarterback, I know I’d always want the ball in my hand, whether I’m throwing or running.”

Elliott was happy with the first day of workouts. It’s the second consecutive year that the Panthers have started early, which gives them a chance to get bigger and stronger without a spring break interrupting the middle of camp.

“Good energy,” Elliott said. “A lot of mistakes, of course, with a lot of new faces on that sideline. That’s good because it makes it fun to coach new players because they’re eager to listen to you and learn what you have to say.”

Georgia State has 14 more practices this spring, which will culminate in the annual spring game March 7 at Center Parc Stadium.