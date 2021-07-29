ajc logo
On this day: Mr. Olympics | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Carl Lewis of the U.S. track and field team walks through a cloud of mist from a mist machine near the long jump pit Monday, July 29, 1996, at the Olympic Stadium during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. (Hans Deryk/AP)
Carl Lewis of the U.S. track and field team walks through a cloud of mist from a mist machine near the long jump pit Monday, July 29, 1996, at the Olympic Stadium during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. (Hans Deryk/AP)

Sports
By Joe Drape, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Editor’s Note: This story was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, July 30, 1996, as two American track & field stars captured gold at Olympic Stadium. This is a daily take of the events that transpired on the 25th anniversary of the Games in Atlanta.

King Carl isn’t just going to abdicate his crown. While Michael Johnson wrapped himself in Old Glory for the first victory lap of what he intends to be an unprecedented double dip of gold, Lewis was kicking sand off his shoes, confident a historic long jump of his own was about to hold up for his ninth Olympic medallion.

Mr. Olympics? Meet Mr. Self-Proclaimed Atlanta Games Highlight Film.

American Carl Lewis soars into first place during the long jump competition of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics on July 29, 1996, at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich Addicks/AJC)
American Carl Lewis soars into first place during the long jump competition of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics on July 29, 1996, at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich Addicks/AJC)

It was Lewis to whom sports anchors across the nation will be going for videotape of in the next few days. His leap of 27 feet, 10-3/4 inches (8.50 meters), uncorked on the third of six jumps, brought Monday night’s crowd of 82,773 at the Olympic stadium to an appreciative roar. It also put him in the classy company of discus thrower Al Oerter as the only two Olympians ever to collect four consecutive gold medals in a single event.

“I remember starting last August after the world championships when I was injured. I thought this can’t be the end of it, so I went to the weight room and worked hard for 1996,” said Lewis, 35, a five-time Olympian.

Bronze medalist Joe Greene put a finer point on Lewis’ accomplishment: “You think of Jesse Owens. You think of Carl Lewis. It’s incredible. He’s been around forever.”

American Michael Johnson exalts in the glory of winning the gold medal by carrying the American flag around the stadium after winning the 400 m run in an Olympic record time Monday, July 29, 1996, at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta. (Jonathan Newton/AJC)
American Michael Johnson exalts in the glory of winning the gold medal by carrying the American flag around the stadium after winning the 400 m run in an Olympic record time Monday, July 29, 1996, at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta. (Jonathan Newton/AJC)

Now it’s up to Johnson, who won the 400 going away to earn back the spotlight. Wednesday, he begins 200-meter rounds.

“I’ve go 48 hours to get ready for the 200. I feel like if they give me two hours, I’ll be ready go go,” said Johnson.

Day 10: U.S. women in soccer finals

