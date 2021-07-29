On this day: Mr. Olympics | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

“I remember starting last August after the world championships when I was injured. I thought this can’t be the end of it, so I went to the weight room and worked hard for 1996,” said Lewis, 35, a five-time Olympian.

Bronze medalist Joe Greene put a finer point on Lewis’ accomplishment: “You think of Jesse Owens. You think of Carl Lewis. It’s incredible. He’s been around forever.”

Caption American Michael Johnson exalts in the glory of winning the gold medal by carrying the American flag around the stadium after winning the 400 m run in an Olympic record time Monday, July 29, 1996, at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta. (Jonathan Newton/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Now it’s up to Johnson, who won the 400 going away to earn back the spotlight. Wednesday, he begins 200-meter rounds.

“I’ve go 48 hours to get ready for the 200. I feel like if they give me two hours, I’ll be ready go go,” said Johnson.

Day 10: U.S. women in soccer finals