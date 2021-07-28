On this day: Late sub kicks U.S. women into soccer finals | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Had it not been for a highly publicized contract dispute between nine U.S. players and the U.S. Soccer Federation that temporarily forced the starters off the team, MacMillan probably wouldn’t have been on the field. But U.S. coach Tony DiCicco invited MacMillan back, and she impressed him enough to keep her place on the team when the nine returned.

When MacMillan drove in the winning goal, a crowd of teammates embraced her all at once as Michelle Akers ran along the sidelines, waving an American flag. Meanwhile, Norwegian players wept as a prostrate Nordby held her head in her hands.

Caption Norway's Anne Nymark Andersen (right) and the United States' Julie Foudy fight for the the ball during first half action in the Olympic women's soccer semifinal Sunday, July 28, 1996, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Michel Lipchitz/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

The game was a sweet payback for the U.S. and a chance to rewrite a failed script played out at last year’s Women’s World Cup, when Norway denied the favored U.S. a title in a similar semifinal game.

But for much of the game, it appeared as if the U.S. would repeat last year’s 1-0 disappointment. Norway’s Linda Medalen put her team on the board 1-0 in the 18th minute while the U.S., despite controlling the ball, couldn’t score.

But with 13 minutes left in the game, Norway’s Gro Esperseth was charged with a major blunder by touching the ball with her hands in the penalty box. That set up an easy penalty kick goal by Akers, electrifying the crowd and recharging her team.

The U.S. came close to winning the game in regulation. With only four minutes left, Mia Hamm, who had been nursing a sprained ankle, took the ball on a breakaway for the Norwegian goal. But Agnete Carlsen stopped Hamm by tackling her from behind and drew a red card ejection.

