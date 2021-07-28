On this day: Late sub kicks U.S. women into soccer finals | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Editor’s Note: This story was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, July 29, 1996, after a record crowd watched American women avenge a World Cup loss. This is a daily take of the events that transpired on the 25th anniversary of the Games in Atlanta.
ATHENS — The U.S. women’s soccer team dethroned world champion Norway 2-1 in overtime Sunday in an Olympics semifinal game that was decided by a goal from a substitute who had been cut from the team last December.
Shannon MacMillan, who hadn’t played during regulation time, came off the bench and less than four minutes later fielded a pass from Julie Foudy. She kicked from 12 yards right-center past Norwegian goalkeeper Bente Nordby to set of an explosion of rapturous applause and screams from a record crowd of 64,196, a starlight flicker of camera shots and an earthquake of stamping feet at Sanford Stadium.
Before the Olympics, the largest crowd to watch a women’s soccer game in the U.S. was about 9,000.
“Never in my wildest dreams,” said MacMillan of the goal, which sends the U.S. into Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. gold medal game against China, a team it tied 0-0 on Thursday.
Had it not been for a highly publicized contract dispute between nine U.S. players and the U.S. Soccer Federation that temporarily forced the starters off the team, MacMillan probably wouldn’t have been on the field. But U.S. coach Tony DiCicco invited MacMillan back, and she impressed him enough to keep her place on the team when the nine returned.
When MacMillan drove in the winning goal, a crowd of teammates embraced her all at once as Michelle Akers ran along the sidelines, waving an American flag. Meanwhile, Norwegian players wept as a prostrate Nordby held her head in her hands.
The game was a sweet payback for the U.S. and a chance to rewrite a failed script played out at last year’s Women’s World Cup, when Norway denied the favored U.S. a title in a similar semifinal game.
But for much of the game, it appeared as if the U.S. would repeat last year’s 1-0 disappointment. Norway’s Linda Medalen put her team on the board 1-0 in the 18th minute while the U.S., despite controlling the ball, couldn’t score.
But with 13 minutes left in the game, Norway’s Gro Esperseth was charged with a major blunder by touching the ball with her hands in the penalty box. That set up an easy penalty kick goal by Akers, electrifying the crowd and recharging her team.
The U.S. came close to winning the game in regulation. With only four minutes left, Mia Hamm, who had been nursing a sprained ankle, took the ball on a breakaway for the Norwegian goal. But Agnete Carlsen stopped Hamm by tackling her from behind and drew a red card ejection.