On this day: ‘Hitting it out in the gold medal game’ | 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Tuesday night, she did those things, too.

“This was the best dream, hitting it out in the gold medal game,” Richardson said as she and her teammates walked out of Golden Park wearing Olympic gold medals around their necks. “The power of the mind and the power of dreams — they do come true. They do!”

Caption American softball pitcher Lisa Fernandez (right) leaps for joy after the U.S. women's softball team won the gold medal in the competition Tuesday, July 30, 1996, during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Columbus. (Marlene Karas/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

It didn’t matter that her final homer, one of three she hit in the Olympics, was disputed by her opponents, who believed it was foul.

The Chinese argued with any umpire who would listen for nearly 15 minutes. In television replays, it appeared the ball was fair by inches.

Richardson said she watched it land. She knew it was fair.

“You couldn’t blame them,” she said. “I saw it the way the umpire saw it. I knew it had the distance, and I got down low and I watched it land.”

When she saw the ball cross the outfield fence and the nearest umpire call it a homer, she pumped her arms in the air and trotted around the bases. Laura Berg, on base before her, leaped into the air as she rounded the bases.

Those two runs were the difference in the game as the U.S. beat China 3-1 to win the gold medal that players such as Richardson had waited years for.

“Receiving the gold medal, it’s a humbling experience,” said Richardson, at 34 the oldest member of the U.S. team.

Richardson ran past former softball greats who were in the stands and said she felt she won the medal “on behalf of everyone who played the sport.”

Before the medals were awarded, Richardson and roommate Lisa Fernandez ran onto the field with a U.S. flag. Fernandez and second baseman Julie Smith then ran around the outfield as fans cheered from the bleachers.

Richardson took a year off from her residency as an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles to pursue her Olympic dream.

“This is awesome,” she said, holding up her medal. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

