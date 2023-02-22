Now healthy, Robert Lewis ready to become Georgia State’s go-to receiver

“I feel like my role has increased this season since we had some others leave this offseason,” Lewis said. “I feel like I’ve got a bigger role. I have to be that leader, so this is a test that I’m looking forward to, and hopefully I can do a good job motivating my teammates to get better, too.”

Lewis played eight games last season and finished with 22 receptions for 379 yards, a 17.2-yard average, and six touchdowns. His biggest game came against North Carolina when he caught seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia State’s near upset of the Tar Heels.

“That game showed me I belong here and really boosted my confidence and gave me extra motivation to continue to work hard,” Lewis said. “It showed me my hard work is paying off, so I just have to keep going, keep striving for greatness.”

Lewis caught touchdown passes in five of the first six games, but a hamstring injury after the seventh game stopped his season. He was unable to get healthy enough to play and caught only two passes the rest of the year.

“That’s the frustrating thing, you have all this ability and it’s been taken away from you just like that,” Elliott said.

Lewis said, “It was probably me not taking as much care of my body as I should have been. It’s unfortunate that happened because I started off good. It was something for me to learn from, a great lesson. And now I’m just excited for this year.”

Lewis said his hamstring is 100% healed and gives a lot of credit to new strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano, who adjusted the training program and has demanded more accountability from the players.

While Lewis has become the No. 1 receiver, he’s part of a deep group of receivers who will be at Granger’s disposal.

Jacari Carter, a transfer from Merrimack, has opened eyes this spring with his quickness, good hands and leadership skills. Underrated Ja’Cyais Credle (28 catches, two touchdowns) and Tailique Williams (15 catches, 163 yards) are proven holdovers, with Cadarrius Thompson and transfer Darius Bush also expected to contribute.

“We want to improve the passing game,” Lewis said. “We’ve got to do extra, got to come out here when there’s nobody else here. It’s mandatory for us to get better.”

Georgia State’s spring game is scheduled March 9 at Center Parc Stadium.