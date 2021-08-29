North Carolina Central wins MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta

The victory was the Eagles’ first over the Braves in their six-game series history. Both teams were playing for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

The Eagles fell behind 7-0 after their first three drives ended in punts. But they found their footing, scoring on four of their next five possessions, including a pair of touchdown runs by Davius Richard and Adrian Olivo’s field goal before Codrington’s punt return. The one non-scoring possession during that run ended with a fumble, which led to Alcorn State’s second touchdown.