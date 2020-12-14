Matt Ryan’s terrible day costs the Falcons in L.A.

Ryan’s first interception came on L.A.’s side of the field with the Falcons leading 17-10. The game was tied 17-17 and the Falcons were past midfield again when Ryan threw his second pick. That turnover gave the Chargers the ball with less than four minutes to play. The Falcons got it back when Blidi-Wreh Wilson intercepted rookie quarterback Justin Herbert with 47 seconds to play.

Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (right) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (center) during the second half Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ashley Landis/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Falcons gave it back, once again after driving to L.A’s side of the field, when cornerback Michael Davis picked off Ryan. The Chargers turned that giveaway into Michael Badgley’s game-winning field goal.

The Falcons would have won if Ryan weren’t so bad. He got away with trying to pass to Calvin Ridley against double coverage on the opening drive. His luck wasn’t as good when the Falcons had a chance to go up two scores on the Chargers.

The Chargers had squandered a scoring chance with poor clock management to end the first half. They’d gone three-and-out to open the second half. A Chargers holding penalty on third down gave the Falcons a first down near midfield. The Falcons had scored on their past three possessions and here was an opportunity to pour it on.

On first down at L.A.’s 43-yard line, Ryan unleashed a pass deep down the middle for Ridley in the end zone. It was too deep. Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted the pass. The Chargers converted that giveaway into a 13-play TD drive that tied the score at 17.

The next Falcons drive ended when their insistence on featuring faded running back Todd Gurley backfired. They’d gained two first downs with Ito Smith running for tough yards. But the Falcons had Gurley on the field for a third-and-1 play at L.A.’s 38-yard line.

The Falcons tried to set up a screen play to the right. The blockers formed a wall on that side, but Gurley went to the left. Ryan made a bad situation worse when he threw the ball to no one. The 10-yard loss on the grounding penalty meant a field goal try or fourth-down play weren’t options.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) is hit by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun as he throws during the first half Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Falcons punted but their defense, especially linebacker Foye Oluokun, gave Ryan another chance. Oluokun tossed aside a blocker and stopped Justin Jackson for no gain on a first-down pass. On third down, Oluokun sacked Herbert. The Chargers punted, but another Ryan interception prevented the Falcons from taking advantage.

The Falcons are 4-4 since franchise owner Arthur Blank fired coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris replaced him on an interim basis. Their defense has been solid for a month. The Falcons have a chance when their offense also shows up.

That didn’t happen in their two meetings against the Saints, when the Falcons managed a total of one touchdown. The offense did fire in a 34-27 victory over the Broncos and a 43-6 win against the Raiders. The Falcons followed each of those victories with flops against the Saints, and now they’ve also lost to the lowly Chargers.

The Chargers suffered their worst loss in franchise history a week ago. The Patriots won 45-0 while picking off Herbert twice and scoring on a punt return and a blocked field goal. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn didn’t do a video review of the game with players because there was no point in reliving it. Lynn can safely show the first and last few minutes of this game.

The Falcons got the ball first and went three-and-out. The Chargers didn’t give it back until nearly 10 minutes later. L.A. converted three third downs on a 15-play touchdown drive that ended with Keenan Allen shaking rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell for a 10-yard score.

The Falcons tied it with some trickery. They had a third-and-1 when wide receiver Russell Gage moved behind center and Ryan lined up wide. The Chargers expected a short yardage run. Instead they got Gage zipping a 39-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley, who was covered fairly well by cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage runs before throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Chargers answered with a field goal. That was a relative win for the Falcons after Nasir Adderley’s 76-yard kickoff return immediately put the Chargers in scoring range. The Falcons limited the damage by forcing Herbert’s first third-down incompletion in four attempts.

The Falcons took over from that point. After the Chargers ran four plays and punted, the Falcons put together an impressive scoring drive featuring Calvin Ridley. Ryan started the drive with a 32-yard completion to Ridley then later found him for 19 yards to convert a third-and-long. Laquon Treadwell, who was on the practice squad three weeks ago, muscled his way to a nine-yard TD that gave the Falcons the lead.

Then came the Chargers blunder to end the first half. L.A. had no timeouts when it ran the ball on third-and-1 with 22 seconds left. The Chargers didn’t get the first down and didn’t have their field-goal team ready. The half ended after the Chargers committed a penalty while hastily lining up to try a kick.

Those squandered points didn’t matter because of Ryan’s giveaways. The Falcons wouldn’t be half-bad if their quarterback were better.