Inactives: Falcons at Chargers

Wide receiver Julio Jones and right tackle Kaleb McGary were joined Sunday on the inactive list by running back Qadree Ollison, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, free safety Ricardo Allen, left guard James Carpenter and defensive end Charles Harris.
The Falcons (4-8) are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
CHARGERS INACTIVES
QB 2 Easton Stick
WR 12 Joe Reed
RN 27 Joshua Kelley
RN 35 Troymaine Pope
ILB 52 Daniel Perryman
T 73 Tyree St. Louis
ROSTER CHANGES
Falcons:
Elevate 39 DB T.J. Green from practice squad
Elevate 66 OL Willie Wright from practice squad
Chargers:
Add 22 RB Justin Jackson to 53-man roster
Remove 57 LB Asmar Bilal from 53-man roster
Elevate 58 LB B.J. Bello from practice squad
Falcons’ final three games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution