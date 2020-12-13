X

Inactives: Falcons at Chargers

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris addresses the defense during a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wide receiver Julio Jones and right tackle Kaleb McGary were joined Sunday on the inactive list by running back Qadree Ollison, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, free safety Ricardo Allen, left guard James Carpenter and defensive end Charles Harris.

The Falcons (4-8) are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

CHARGERS INACTIVES

QB 2 Easton Stick

WR 12 Joe Reed

RN 27 Joshua Kelley

RN 35 Troymaine Pope

ILB 52 Daniel Perryman

T 73 Tyree St. Louis

ROSTER CHANGES

Falcons:

Elevate 39 DB T.J. Green from practice squad

Elevate 66 OL Willie Wright from practice squad

Chargers:

Add 22 RB Justin Jackson to 53-man roster

Remove 57 LB Asmar Bilal from 53-man roster

Elevate 58 LB B.J. Bello from practice squad

Falcons’ final three games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

