5 things learned from Falcons’ 20-17 loss to Chargers

The Chargers improved to 4-9, while the Falcons, who were favored to win, dropped to 4-9.

Here are five things we learned from the win

1. Razzle dazzle. Thanks to some clock mismanagement and a razzle-dazzle touchdown pass, the Falcons held a 17-10 lead at halftime.

The Falcons opened the game with a three-and-out, the Chargers put together a nice 15-play, 83-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession. The Falcons were gashed for back-to-back runs for 13 yards by running back Austin Ekeler during the drive.

The Chargers ran the ball nine times for 46 yards before Herbert tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Falcons answered quickly.

Wide receiver Russell Gage went to quarterback and Matt Ryan flanked out at wide receiver. He took the snap, rolled to his right for three steps and then tossed a wobbly 39-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley. Gage had thrown a pass earlier in the season against Dallas, but wide receiver Julio Jones dropped it.

After the defense got a stop, the Falcons stalled in the red zone again. Kicker Younghoe Koo made a 45-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 10-7.

The Chargers answered with a wicked looking 35-yard field goal by Michael Badgley to make it 10-10.

The Falcons put together a crisp 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to backup wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. It was Treadwell’s first catch with the team.

The former first-round pick of the Vikings, was active for just his second game after spending most of the season on the practice squad. With Jones out with a hamstring injury, the Falcons needed some depth at wide receiver. The score put the Falcons up 17-10.

The Chargers were driving, but ran the ball with the clock running down and couldn’t get their field goal unit on the field in time. With a 10-second run off after the too many men on the field penalty, the half was over.

2. Interceptions by Ryan. In third quarter, Ryan had a costly interception and tossed two more in the fourth quarter.

He tried to connect with Ridley on a deep route, but was intercepted by Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins in the third quarter.

The Chargers answered with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Herbert tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyron Johnson to tie the game 17-17 with 1:10 to play in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter on third down-and-1 from thee Chargers 38, the Falcons tried to run a screen, but Ryan was called for intentional grounding when running Todd Gurley didn’t ran the wrong route. The loss of 10 yard and loss of down force the Falcons to punt the ball back to the Chargers.

The Falcons’ defense forced a punt and Ryan was back in business with 8:54 to play. He drove the Falcons within Koo’s field goal range, but his pass on second down-and-17 from the Chargers’ 26 was intercepted by Chargers safety Jahleel Addae.

Herbert drove the Chargers to Atlanta’s 45 before cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted a pass intended for Keenan Allen with 47 seconds left.

The Falcons were driving before Ryan tossed his third interception to Chargers cornerback Michael Davis.

3. Ryan’s pass numbers. With 207 yards passing against the Chargers on Sunday, Ryan (54,662) surpassed Peyton Manning (54,828) for most yards passing in a player’s first 13 seasons in NFL history.

Ryan holds 21 franchise records including most passing yards, completions (4,756), highest completion percentage (65.5%) and touchdowns (339).

4. Ridley joins 1,000-yard club. Ridley made his fourth catch to put him at 95 yards in the second quarter. That gave him 1,000 yards receiving on 63 catches for the season.

In addition to the 39-yard touchdown catch from Gage, Ridley had catches of 32 and 19 yards.

He finished with eight catches for 124 yards. He was injured on his seventh catch after picking up a third-and-11 in the fourth quarter. He returned to the game.

5. Injury report: Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson suffered a knee injury and did not return to the game.

