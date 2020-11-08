5 things learned from Falcons’ win over Broncos

Here are the five things we learned from the Falcons’ win:

1. Big lead: The Falcons scored on their first four possessions of the game and ran out the clock on the fifth possession with a kneel down.

Younghoe Koo made a 52-yard field goal to cap the opening drive which covered 10 plays, 41 yards and took 5:09 off the clock.

On the second possession, Ryan connected with speedy wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 51-yard touchdown. Koo’s extra point made it 10-0. It was an 11-play scoring drive that covered 85 yards and took 5:36 off the clock.

Denver added a 43-yard field to make it 10-3.

Ryan used a 42-yard pass to Zaccheaus to set up the second touchdown. Two plays later, he connected with Brandon Powell for a 9-yard touchdown. It was Powell’s first NFL touchdown reception. Koo’s extra point put the Falcons up 17-0.

Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell (15) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

After forcing a punt, the Falcons put together a 12-play, 67-yard drive. Koo added a 35-yard field goal to make it 20-3.

The Falcons’ defense, which has struggled in the final minutes of the halves and at the end of games, stopped the Broncos’ two-minute offense with 1:37 to play in the second quarter. The defense got the ball back to the offense with 26 seconds left.

Denver added a 41-yard field to start the third quarter.

Julio Jones caught a 21-yard touchdown pass to put the Falcons up 27-6.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jerry Jeudy to make it 27-13 with 13:15 left in the game.

After scoring on 5 of their first 6 possessions (excluding the kneel down), the Falcons were forced into back-to-back punts.

But Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen intercepted a Lock pass and set up the offense at the Broncos’ 12-yard line.

After an 8-yard completion to tight end Hayden Hurst, Gurley had a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 34-13.

Denver added a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Tim Patrick.

2. Deep threat: With Ridley out with a mid-foot sprain, Zaccheaus had a superb first half.

He caught a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter and had a 42-yard gain, when he broke deep to help out Ryan who was out of the pocket and scrambling.

Zaccheaus had four catches for 103 yards in the first half.

On the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter, Ryan tried to hit Zaccheaus deep again, but his pass was intercepted by Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

3. Defensive ends: With Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) out, Steven Means and Allen Bailey started at the defensive end spots for the Falcons.

Charles Harris and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner backed them up.

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

4. Cornerback shuffle. With Darqueze Dennard back from his hamstring injury, the Falcons juggled cornerbacks throughout the game.

Kendall Sheffield started at right cornerback, but was replaced in the second quarter by Dennard. Sheffield went back to right cornerback at the start of the third quarter.

Isaiah Oliver started at nickel back, but Blidi Wreh-Wilson took over in the second quarter.

While the Falcons juggled the right cornerback and nickel back spots, rookie A.J. Terrell held down the left cornerback spots.

5. Third down wins. The Falcons’ defense held the Broncos to 2 of 8 on third downs as the offense built a 27-6 lead with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

The Broncos were down 24-3 against the Chargers last week with just over 6:00 left in the third quarter. They stormed back for 31-30 victory.

The Falcons’ defense needed to continue to play well on third downs and not have one of their late-game collapses.

Allen’s interception helped to closed things out heading into the team’s bye week.

