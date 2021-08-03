ajc logo

Anthopoulos trades set up Braves for another NL East title run
Atlanta Hawks draftee Jalen Johnson sports a bowtie as he poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Thursday during the NBA Draft in New York.
Hawks take another chance on Duke prospect who fell in draft
The Braves' Freddie Freeman needs some help in the batting lineup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Braves need another trade to stop treading water
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk hit a home run when he acquired Trae Young in the 2018 draft. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Hawks seek cheap talent in draft as raises coming for Young and Co.
Training camp time for Falcons: Running back Mike Davis takes questions from the media with his belongings in a backpack upon arriving at the Falcons' headquarters in Flowery Branch Tuesday. Davis, the Atlanta native signed as a free agent in the offseason, and the entire squad will have its first training camp practice on Thursday.
Falcons leave ‘Brotherhood’ behind and start building something new
The NFL shield logo is seen following a news conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on February 1, 2017. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images/TNS)
NFL players rightly face consequences if they choose to decline vaccine
Michael Barnett's Georgia Bulldogs beat Oklahoma in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl in the only meeting between the teams. Oklahoma and Texas are seeking to join Georgia in the SEC. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Oklahoma and Texas would make SEC better, richer
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021, file photo, a woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics display at the Tokyo Metropolitan government in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the undesirable distinction of being the first Games to be held with no spectators. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Tokyo Olympics in trouble before they start
Hawks' Onyeka Okungwu is knocked to the hardwood with a hard foul. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Michael Cunningham: Hawks ‘punched’ by Bucks, must get up again to save season
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Hawks put pressure on Budenholzer’s Bucks not to blow it again
Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan confers with Trae Young (from left), Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter during a time out in the final minutes of 113-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
‘Believe’ harder than ever for Hawks with Young hurting
Clint Capela (from left), Solomon Hill and Trae Young watch from the bench in the final minutes of a 125-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks during game 2 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals to even the series 1-1 on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Michael Cunningham: We’ve seen Hawks bounce back, but they need ‘another level’ vs. Bucks
062321 Milwaukee: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts to hitting a three pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks during a 116-113 victory in game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Trae Young again proves he’s among ‘top guys in the league’
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores past Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the first half Sunday, April 25, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/AP)
How Hawks match up with Bucks, plus my series prediction
Hawks guard Kevin Huerter hits a three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Kevin Huerter, unlikely Game 7 star, saves the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
For Hawks, going to East finals may be as simple as making open shots
Unbelievable!!: Trae Young scored 39 points to lead the Hawks, who once trailed by 26 points, to a 109-106 victory over the Sixers Wednesday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Hawks now lead the best-of-seven series three games to two and could end the series with a victory Friday in Game 6 at State Farm Arena.
Tougher Hawks show ‘true character’ to stun Sixers
Big man battle at State Farm Arena: Hawks center Clint Capela squares up to defend 76ers center Joel Embiid during Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Atlanta.
Hawks head back to Philly with blueprint for limiting Joel Embiid
Hawks center Clint Capela gets tangled up with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Big, physical Sixers punish Hawks to take control of series
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna steps up to plate during game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Braves treading water, but I still believe they’ll ‘get going’ soon
Hawks take 1-0 series lead: Trae Young gives the thumbs up at the end of Sunday's 128-124 victory over the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Better foe, same story: Hawks beat Sixers for another playoff road win
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter looks to shoot while Sixers center Joel Embiid defends. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Here’s how Hawks and 76ers match up, with my series prediction
New York Knicks center Taj Gibson, left, and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fight for a loose ball during the third quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)
Hawks dominated Knicks, but still have another level for 76ers
Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan addresses his team during Game 4 of first-round NBA playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks won 113-96, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
The flash is fun, but Nate McMillan’s Hawks winning with tough defense
Handout shirts #BELIEVEATLANTA cover the seats for fans in State Farm Arena for fourth playoff game between the Hawks and New York Knicks Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
You can believe in the Hawks again
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) shoots against New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) and Taj Gibson (67) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Hawks star Trae Young is just too good for Knicks
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after he was knocked down in the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)
Hawks’ McMillan should max Trae Young’s minutes before it’s too late
‘Contingency plans’ without Julio Jones are terrible for Falcons
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wears a shirt in honor of John Lewis while preparing to play the Seattle Seahawks in a NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Trading Julio Jones makes little sense for Falcons
Hawks GM Travis Schlenk (left) and principal owner Tony Ressler at the news conference to introduce Schlenk on June 2, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Schlenk rebuilt Hawks, now playoffs will help determine what’s next
Hawks forward John Collins (left) goes up to shoot as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defendson Feb. 9, 2020, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/AP)
Hawks’ John Collins can cash in with big series vs. Julius Randle
Aquinas College (Mich.) volleyball player Chloe V. Mitchell parlayed her social media following into sponsorship deals and is helping other college athletes do the same.
How NCAA athletes with little fame will benefit from NIL rights
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. grabs his left foot after falling in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Acuna’s injury makes bad Braves series worse
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Hawks shouldn’t fear the deer if they draw Bucks in NBA playoffs
Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warming up under the watchful eye of Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer in the background. (Photo courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics)
Most of the teams looking for franchise QB in NFL draft won’t find him
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman reacts to a called third strike during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Braves soon will be offensive force again
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) works against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Hawks avoid the worst with Trae Young, need him at best for playoffs
041521 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hits a walk off single to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 during the ninth inning of a MLB baseball game on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Swanson’s walk-off gives Braves breathing room to work out issues
Atlanta boxer DaCarree "Mactruck" Scott (R) works out with the owner of Champs Boxing and Fitness Pete Crumpley in Smyrna Friday 12, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Decatur boxer ‘Mactruck’ Scott aims to prove he’s more than a puncher
With his win in the 85th Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win a major golf championship. The onetime No. 2 in the world now has a handful of worldwide wins, eight career major top-10s and four Presidents Cup appearances.
Hideki Matsuyama becomes Japanese golf legend with Masters win
Justin Rose reacts to a missed eagle putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta. Also pictured is Will Zalatoris. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Rose gives back another Masters lead, still has chance to finish on top
April 9, 2021, Augusta: Jordan Spieth walks past the azaleas on the sixth fairway during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
‘Lovable’ Spieth can complete comeback story at Masters on weekend
Hideki Matsuyama watches his 17th tee shot during round one of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Could this be Matsuyama’s year to break through and win Masters?
Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth wait to hit on the fourth tee during their practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
My (probably wrong) pick to win the Masters
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during a spring training game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)
Contemplating the unthinkable: Will Freddie Freeman, Braves part ways?
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks on the field of U.S. Bank Stadium before game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Falcons’ Blank says voting should be ‘easier, not harder.’ Hawks are silent.
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner and senior guard Jose Alvarado celebrate after Saturday's 80-75 victory over Florida State in the championship game of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.
Unsatisfying end, uncertain summer for Georgia Tech men’s basketball
Hawks guard Lou Williams calls a defense against the Miami Heat during the first half of the exhibition opener at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Sunday , Oct. 7, 2012. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
Lou Williams makes Hawks better as East gets tougher at trade deadline
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by Michael Conforto after scoring on a solo home run during the fifth inning Tuesday, March 23, 2021, against the Miami Marlins in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Meet the Mets, top challengers to Braves in NL East (really)
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 119-110. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
John Collins is a keeper for Hawks at NBA trade deadline
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot gestures as he talks during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Quiet Falcons free agency is no big deal. Draft is best way to build.
Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) drives as Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) chases in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Rutgers won 77-70. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Players protest for rights, declare they are not NCAA’s property
Here’s my NCAA men’s tournament bracket and five tips for yours
