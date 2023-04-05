Koepka has momentum back as he enters Masters

AUGUSTA - Brooks Koepka and confidence are staging a long-overdue reunion here this week at the Masters.
Once inseparable, the two were shattered by nagging leg and knee injuries and some uncommonly poor showings on the course. But he’s coming into his seventh Masters on the updraft of a victory last week at the LIV event in Orlando, where he was 15-under for three rounds, and in the comfort that can only come with being able to walk these hills without persistent pain.
“It just feels normal,” Koepka reported Tuesday. “It’s been a long time since everything’s felt normal.
“Walking down 10, I didn’t have to walk down the side of the slope. I can go straight down, which is nice. Being able to just comfortably read a putt, just little things like that. Being able to squat down normally, it’s been a huge, huge difference.”
It wasn’t so long ago Koepka was the most feared competitor at any major he entered, the ultimate big-game hunter in golf. A lot has happened since he won his fourth and most recent major title – the 2019 PGA Championship. He missed a good chunk of the 2020 season with knee and hip issues. Bagged his last of eight PGA Tour wins, 2021 Waste Management Open. Played the 2021 Masters 19 days after knee surgery, while unable to bend his right leg to survey putts. Joined the Saudi-backed LIV circuit. Sank in the world rankings – having spent 47 weeks at No. 1, he is now 118th because of performance and LIV’s disconnect from rankings points.
Over that time, even the guy who once walked with golf’s greatest swagger had to admit he began doubting his ability to seriously compete again.
But now, momentum is on his side again: “Winning’s pretty good,” he confirmed.
In the immediate aftermath of winning the Orlando LIV event, Koepka was, for him, downright giddy. “Look at everything I’ve been through. I’m finally healthy, man. ... It gives me chills to think about the capabilities (I have) when I’m healthy and everything going into next week (the Masters).”
And despite the fact he has been banished from playing on the PGA Tour, Koepka feels between a LIV and Asian Tour schedule he has played enough to be competition-sharp. “Look, I’ve played five events this year. I think usually I’d play six coming into this. So, I’ve played enough golf and I’m ready,” he said.
How dangerous might a reinflated Koepka be?
His Masters record hardly reflects his reputation as a major-championship given: One top-5 finish in seven events (runner up to Tiger Woods in 2019) and missed cuts in 2021 and ‘22. But pay no attention to those, he says, because he doesn’t.
“I don’t really count the last two,” Koepka said. “One of them was three weeks after surgery, so just figuring out how to walk the place was tough enough. Still wasn’t a hundred percent last year. So to me, I don’t really count those.
“I’ve had some success when I’m playing healthy and playing well. I don’t see why I can’t do that going out this week.”
Changes to par-3 course
As it turns out, the length added to No. 13 at Augusta National wasn’t the only course change. The first five holes of the par-3 course were altered significantly. No. 1 starts in a different direction and a large hill behind the tee box allows for many more spectators. The green for No. 2 in near where the first green was previously. The tee shot on No. 4 goes over the corner of Desoto Springs pond. A golf shop was added on No. 5.
Watson misses pre-Masters events
Bubba Watson would normally be at Augusta National early. He loves to be around for the Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Pitch and Putt competitions.
Watson missed it this year because the LIV Golf had a tournament in Orlando last week. He wasn’t here to watch fellow Georgia golfer Jenny Bae finish runner-up in the Women’s Amateur. He hasn’t yet had a chance to speak to Bae.
Watson admitted he hopes there is no conflict next year.
“Yeah, 100 percent (it was tough to miss),” Watson said. “I’ve talked to the people at LIV. I want to be here. I want to be here for the juniors. I want to be here for the ladies. I usually get here on Friday. I’m going to do everything I can to finish the tournament on Friday or maybe have it a week earlier.
“Again, I have power, but not that much.”
Peach ice cream sandwich is back
The biggest – and perhaps most anticipated – Masters comeback since Tiger Woods’ 2019 victory is currently taking place throughout Augusta National’s many concession areas.
It’s the return of the peach ice cream sandwich, a triumph of taste and sugar engineering. And the patrons are gratefully gobbling up the treats – consisting of two sugar cookies barely containing a generous gob of peach ice cream – at the inflation-defying price of $2.50.
The Masters staple was absent last year, victim of the ubiquitous, post-COVID “supply chain issue.” An inaccurate online rumor last month spread that the awful libel that the sweet wouldn’t be returning anytime soon, to be replaced by some sort of, ugh, berry concoction. The terrible thought of Georgia’s biggest annual sporting event carrying on without representation from its signature fruit seemed to be taking permanent root.
But, happily, reports of the peach ice cream sandwich’s death were greatly exaggerated.
-Steve Hummer, Stan Awtrey and Chris Vivlamore contributed to this report.
