Koepka has momentum back as he enters Masters

Over that time, even the guy who once walked with golf’s greatest swagger had to admit he began doubting his ability to seriously compete again.

But now, momentum is on his side again: “Winning’s pretty good,” he confirmed.

In the immediate aftermath of winning the Orlando LIV event, Koepka was, for him, downright giddy. “Look at everything I’ve been through. I’m finally healthy, man. ... It gives me chills to think about the capabilities (I have) when I’m healthy and everything going into next week (the Masters).”

And despite the fact he has been banished from playing on the PGA Tour, Koepka feels between a LIV and Asian Tour schedule he has played enough to be competition-sharp. “Look, I’ve played five events this year. I think usually I’d play six coming into this. So, I’ve played enough golf and I’m ready,” he said.

How dangerous might a reinflated Koepka be?

His Masters record hardly reflects his reputation as a major-championship given: One top-5 finish in seven events (runner up to Tiger Woods in 2019) and missed cuts in 2021 and ‘22. But pay no attention to those, he says, because he doesn’t.

“I don’t really count the last two,” Koepka said. “One of them was three weeks after surgery, so just figuring out how to walk the place was tough enough. Still wasn’t a hundred percent last year. So to me, I don’t really count those.

“I’ve had some success when I’m playing healthy and playing well. I don’t see why I can’t do that going out this week.”

Changes to par-3 course

As it turns out, the length added to No. 13 at Augusta National wasn’t the only course change. The first five holes of the par-3 course were altered significantly. No. 1 starts in a different direction and a large hill behind the tee box allows for many more spectators. The green for No. 2 in near where the first green was previously. The tee shot on No. 4 goes over the corner of Desoto Springs pond. A golf shop was added on No. 5.

Watson misses pre-Masters events

Bubba Watson would normally be at Augusta National early. He loves to be around for the Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Pitch and Putt competitions.

Watson missed it this year because the LIV Golf had a tournament in Orlando last week. He wasn’t here to watch fellow Georgia golfer Jenny Bae finish runner-up in the Women’s Amateur. He hasn’t yet had a chance to speak to Bae.

Watson admitted he hopes there is no conflict next year.

“Yeah, 100 percent (it was tough to miss),” Watson said. “I’ve talked to the people at LIV. I want to be here. I want to be here for the juniors. I want to be here for the ladies. I usually get here on Friday. I’m going to do everything I can to finish the tournament on Friday or maybe have it a week earlier.

“Again, I have power, but not that much.”

Peach ice cream sandwich is back

The biggest – and perhaps most anticipated – Masters comeback since Tiger Woods’ 2019 victory is currently taking place throughout Augusta National’s many concession areas.

It’s the return of the peach ice cream sandwich, a triumph of taste and sugar engineering. And the patrons are gratefully gobbling up the treats – consisting of two sugar cookies barely containing a generous gob of peach ice cream – at the inflation-defying price of $2.50.

The Masters staple was absent last year, victim of the ubiquitous, post-COVID “supply chain issue.” An inaccurate online rumor last month spread that the awful libel that the sweet wouldn’t be returning anytime soon, to be replaced by some sort of, ugh, berry concoction. The terrible thought of Georgia’s biggest annual sporting event carrying on without representation from its signature fruit seemed to be taking permanent root.

But, happily, reports of the peach ice cream sandwich’s death were greatly exaggerated.

-Steve Hummer, Stan Awtrey and Chris Vivlamore contributed to this report.