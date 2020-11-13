Kennesaw State reveals six games for the spring, scrimmage next week

Kennesaw State’s football season is about three months from its scheduled opener, but the Owls are wrapping up fall practice and will conduct an open scrimmage Wednesday.
The Owls will open the season Feb. 27 at home against Shorter and plan to play a six-game schedule, with four Big South Conference games. Also out of conference, the Owls will face Dixie State at home March 20. The conference games are set for March 13 at home against Charleston Southern, March 27 at Gardner-Webb, April 3 at home vs. Robert Morris and April 10 at Monmouth.
The scrimmage is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. From the KSU news release:
"Fans are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth during the duration of their time inside Fifth Third Bank Stadium. … To adhere to social distancing, “sit here” stickers will be placed around the stadium and fans are asked to sit in the marked locations on the west side of the stadium."
Gate A will be the only entrance into the stadium, and it will open at 3:15 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required to limit the attendance to meet social-distancing guidelines. As of Friday afternoon, a Kennesaw State representative said that most of the tickets had been claimed. However, if tickets remain on the day of the scrimmage, walk-up tickets can be claimed at the box office next to Gate B.
Spring 2021 Kennesaw State football schedule
Feb. 27 – vs. Shorter
March 13 – vs. Charleston Southern
March 20 – vs. Dixie State
March 27 – at Gardner-Webb
April 3 – vs. Robert Morris
April 10 – at Monmouth