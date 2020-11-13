Kennesaw State reveals six games for the spring, scrimmage next week

"Fans are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth during the duration of their time inside Fifth Third Bank Stadium. … To adhere to social distancing, “sit here” stickers will be placed around the stadium and fans are asked to sit in the marked locations on the west side of the stadium."

Gate A will be the only entrance into the stadium, and it will open at 3:15 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required to limit the attendance to meet social-distancing guidelines. As of Friday afternoon, a Kennesaw State representative said that most of the tickets had been claimed. However, if tickets remain on the day of the scrimmage, walk-up tickets can be claimed at the box office next to Gate B.