Brian Bohannon: ‘I want to be clear that I did not step down’ from KSU football coach job

After Kennesaw State announced that football coach Brian Bohannon ‘decided to step down’ with three games left to go in the season, Bohannon was quick to contradict the manner of separation between himself and the school.
“This morning I was informed directly from AD Overton that he was making a change in leadership. Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University,” Bohannon posted on X. “Since we started the football program, I have had the pleasure of coaching and working alongside so many great people. I appreciate your hard work and dedication to this program.”
Bohannon’s wife, sons and several KSU players also posted reactions to the announcement on social media.
His son Braden, a quarterback for the Owls, posted: “During his time at @kennesawstfb he not only built the program from the ground up but he helped turn boys into well rounded young men. With that being said he would never “step away” from this program willingly, he was fired in the incorrect way.”
His son Blake, a wide receiver for the Owls, posted: “I strive to be more like you every day. I will miss playing for you Dad.Also, @BohannonBrian did not step down, he was fired. He would never quit on us.”
The AJC has attempted to contact Bohannon.
Bohannon, hired to create the Owls football program in 2013, was previously an assistant at several schools including West Georgia, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.
In 2022, Bohannon received a contract extension through 2026. At the time, the Owls were coming off a fourth FCS playoff appearance.
The Owls moved to FBS play in 2024 and has only recorded one win — a stunning upset of Liberty in October.
KSU’s press release said co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks would assume the position of interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Owls have two homes games — against Sam Houston and FIU — and one away game (at Louisiana Tech) left in the 2024 season.
Kennesaw State announced late Sunday evening that there would be no media availability for football this week.
