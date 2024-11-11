Brian Bohannon: ‘I want to be clear that I did not step down’ from KSU football coach job

His son Braden, a quarterback for the Owls, posted: “During his time at @kennesawstfb he not only built the program from the ground up but he helped turn boys into well rounded young men. With that being said he would never “step away” from this program willingly, he was fired in the incorrect way.”

His son Blake, a wide receiver for the Owls, posted: “I strive to be more like you every day. I will miss playing for you Dad.Also, @BohannonBrian did not step down, he was fired. He would never quit on us.”

The AJC has attempted to contact Bohannon.

Bohannon, hired to create the Owls football program in 2013, was previously an assistant at several schools including West Georgia, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.

In 2022, Bohannon received a contract extension through 2026. At the time, the Owls were coming off a fourth FCS playoff appearance.

The Owls moved to FBS play in 2024 and has only recorded one win — a stunning upset of Liberty in October.

KSU’s press release said co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks would assume the position of interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Owls have two homes games — against Sam Houston and FIU — and one away game (at Louisiana Tech) left in the 2024 season.

Kennesaw State announced late Sunday evening that there would be no media availability for football this week.

More social media response to Brian Bohannon being out at KSU

I’m blessed to be his wife, but I think most that know ⁦@BohannonBrian⁩ would agree, words that jump out to describe him are honest, loyal, hardworking, fair, and most importantly, he lives his life with integrity. He doesn’t quit anything. pic.twitter.com/U8zcNNqzx8 — Melanie Bohannon (@melaniebohannon) November 11, 2024

Im forever grateful for coach Bohannon giving me the opportunity to come back to my hometown to continue playing the sport I love. His leadership and care for us players is rare in college football today. Coach Bo will be someone I’ll always admire and look up to. Love you coach. — Jackson Manning (@JacksonManning_) November 11, 2024

As a young man hearing the saying “it’s not how you start that's important, but how you finish” is something you give your all into until it’s finished. Unfortunately, Coach Bo didn’t get the opportunity to finish the season with what he started up as a program from the ground… pic.twitter.com/P7kOv7r0JH — garlandbenyard1✪ (@garlandbenyard1) November 11, 2024

Forever grateful for @BohannonBrian for taking a chance on me out of high school. He is an amazing, inspiring coach and an even better man outside of football. Forever backing Coach Bo!! Love ya coach and thank you for everything. ❤️#HELLYEAH pic.twitter.com/5bQ6xZJDcd — Preston Clemmer (@PrestonClemmer) November 11, 2024

@BohannonBrian Thank you for taking a chance on me and allowing me to walk on, earn a scholarship, and chase my dreams of playing College Football. Without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today and for that I am forever grateful for what you did for me. Love you coach. #EAT pic.twitter.com/hUgGFimbrq — Carson Kent (@carsonkent86) November 10, 2024