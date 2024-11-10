Kennesaw State announced that football coach Brian Bohannon, who has been the program’s only coach since its inception in 2015, decided to exit his position.

“Coach Brian Bohannon informed me this morning that he has decided to step down as our head football coach,” KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton said in a statement. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Coach Bohannon and his family for their dedication to Kennesaw State University and our football program over the past 11 years. Coach Bohannon led Kennesaw State into the football era, poured his heart and soul into this program, and represented our university with the highest standards of professionalism and character.”

Bohannon was hired in 2013 to create the Owls football program after being an assistant at several schools including West Georgia, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.