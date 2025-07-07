“We are thrilled to have someone with Jon’s experience and knowledge join our leadership team at Michigan State, and I know he will have an immediate impact on our department,” Batt said in a news release. “Having previously served as an athletics director and in several senior administrative roles, Jon understands the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, and he will be invaluable in advancing our strategic priorities. On behalf of MSU Athletics, I want to welcome Jon and his wife, Rachel, to the Spartan Family.”

Explore Read more about the Yellow Jackets

Before taking the role as interim AD for the past month, Palumbo served as Tech’s primary football administrator while overseeing other internal operations. He previously was athletic director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 2018-22.

At Michigan State, Palumbo will operate as the primary sport administrator for the football program, overseeing finance and budget, event operations, facilities, capital projects, strategic initiatives and equipment.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to join the team at Michigan State,” Palumbo said in a release. “I want to thank J Batt for the opportunity to join this outstanding university and do my part to elevate the athletics department to record heights. J’s leadership and his alignment with university leaders will allow MSU Athletics to flourish in the years ahead. I look forward to working with J, his administrative team, the student-athletes, coaches and the entire Spartan Family to drive MSU Athletics forward.”

The departure of Palumbo likely signals that Tech is close to formally hiring its next athletic director.

Tech’s ongoing search to replace Batt has been a quiet one. With Batt, the former AD, and Palumbo, the former interim AD, now gone, the next athletic director for the Yellow Jackets could come as soon as this week.

Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in June he would work with Parker Executive Search, as well as Tech board of trustees members, to find the best candidate for the position before presenting his pick to the board.