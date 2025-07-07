Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Another top Georgia Tech athletics staffer headed to Michigan State

Interim AD Jon Palumbo joins J Batt at Michigan State.
Coach James Ramsey (left) and Georgia Tech Vice President/Interim Athletic Director Jon Palumbo pose with Ramsey's jersey during a press conference announcing him as the new baseball head coach, June 9, 2025, in the Mac Nease Baseball Park’s Champions Hall at Russ Chandler Stadium, Atlanta. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC

Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC

Coach James Ramsey (left) and Georgia Tech Vice President/Interim Athletic Director Jon Palumbo pose with Ramsey's jersey during a press conference announcing him as the new baseball head coach, June 9, 2025, in the Mac Nease Baseball Park’s Champions Hall at Russ Chandler Stadium, Atlanta. (Jason Allen/AJC)
By
28 minutes ago

Another of Georgia Tech’s top athletics staffers is following former Tech athletic director J Batt.

Michigan State announced Monday that Jon Palumbo will join Batt’s staff as the executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. Palumbo had been serving as Tech’s interim AD since Batt left Atlanta in early June.

According to a release, Palumbo will remain at Tech until the end of July.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Jon’s experience and knowledge join our leadership team at Michigan State, and I know he will have an immediate impact on our department,” Batt said in a news release. “Having previously served as an athletics director and in several senior administrative roles, Jon understands the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, and he will be invaluable in advancing our strategic priorities. On behalf of MSU Athletics, I want to welcome Jon and his wife, Rachel, to the Spartan Family.”

ExploreRead more about the Yellow Jackets

Before taking the role as interim AD for the past month, Palumbo served as Tech’s primary football administrator while overseeing other internal operations. He previously was athletic director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 2018-22.

At Michigan State, Palumbo will operate as the primary sport administrator for the football program, overseeing finance and budget, event operations, facilities, capital projects, strategic initiatives and equipment.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to join the team at Michigan State,” Palumbo said in a release. “I want to thank J Batt for the opportunity to join this outstanding university and do my part to elevate the athletics department to record heights. J’s leadership and his alignment with university leaders will allow MSU Athletics to flourish in the years ahead. I look forward to working with J, his administrative team, the student-athletes, coaches and the entire Spartan Family to drive MSU Athletics forward.”

The departure of Palumbo likely signals that Tech is close to formally hiring its next athletic director.

Tech’s ongoing search to replace Batt has been a quiet one. With Batt, the former AD, and Palumbo, the former interim AD, now gone, the next athletic director for the Yellow Jackets could come as soon as this week.

Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in June he would work with Parker Executive Search, as well as Tech board of trustees members, to find the best candidate for the position before presenting his pick to the board.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With the current No. 2 recruiting class, Georgia football is having a hot June

Georgia football added 14 recruits in June, rising to No. 2 nationally. Top targets like Tyler Atkinson and Kaiden Prothro are still in play.

NBA exec joins Georgia Tech athletics to assist basketball programs

Former Nike and NBA executive Chuck Terrell joins Georgia Tech as GM of men’s basketball, a new role.

After monster June, Georgia recruiting class may ‘only get better’ in July

Bulldogs are waiting on announcements from Prothro, Atkinson, Green and others to hopefully enhance their No. 2 class.

The Latest

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Players split into two teams — Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em — with some players being asked to play on both squads. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech

Defensive end at Hillgrove High commits to Georgia Tech

Who were the top Georgia Tech football players in each decade? Here’s what we said.

Featured

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said joining neighboring states to form a new accreditation agency will “keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

AJC ON CAMPUS

Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency

In this edition of the AJC On Campus, Georgia is joining a movement to shake up the accreditation system that has long been the model for American higher education.

14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th

Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

Atlanta leaders eye trails as part of solution to city’s traffic woes

The 535-mile expansion plan, known as Trails ATL, aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.