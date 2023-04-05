Hoge wins par-3 tournament, Power records back-to-back aces

AUGUSTA - Tom Hoge won the par-3 tournament ahead of the Masters with a round of 6-under on Wednesday. His round included a hole-in-one on No. 8.
“I made a few birdies early and then the hole-in-one on 8, so that was cool to see that go in,” Hoge said. “Just a fun day out here this afternoon with my wife caddying for me, and just had fun out here.”
Bubba Watson and Kurt Kitayama tied for second at 5-under.
The tournament featured five holes-in-one with Seamus Power needing just two swings to get through the eighth and ninth holes. Scottie Scheffler (ninth) and Watson (fourth) also recorded aces. Power is the first player to record back-to-back aces on the final two holes in the history of the par-3 tournament. He is the third player with consecutive aces, joining Claude Harmon (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002).
“Yeah, it’s a dream come true,” Power said. “Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there.”
Wednesday’s haul bring the total to 107 holes-in-one since the tournament became a fixture of Masters week in 1960. It was the third highest total for holes-in-one at a par-3 tournament behind nine in 2016 and six in 2015.
