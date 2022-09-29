Zoom: Norman Park Colquitt County leaves Tallahassee Lincoln in its wake

Norman Park Colquitt County stomped on Tallahassee Lincoln 30-7 in Georgia high school football on September 28.
The Packers registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.
Norman Park Colquitt County roared to a 30-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
