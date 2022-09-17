Woodstock River Ridge blanks Woodstock

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Woodstock River Ridge bottled Woodstock 44-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Woodstock River Ridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Woodstock through the first quarter.
The Knights opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.
Woodstock River Ridge jumped to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
