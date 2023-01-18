ajc logo
Tough tussle: Rome Unity Christian breaks free from Woodstock Lyndon

Sports
By Sports Bot
55 minutes ago

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Rome Unity Christian wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 72-67 over Woodstock Lyndon on January 17 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

