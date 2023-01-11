ajc logo
Tough tussle: Rome breaks free from Canton Creekview

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Rome posted a narrow 36-35 win over Canton Creekview in Georgia girls basketball on January 10.

In recent action on December 30, Canton Creekview faced off against Charleston James Island and Rome took on Canton Sequoyah on January 6 at Canton Sequoyah High School. For results, click here.

