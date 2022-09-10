Thomasville Thomas County blazes early victory trail over Tallahassee Chiles

Thomasville Thomas County scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 42-13 win over Tallahassee Chiles in a Florida high school football matchup on September 9.
Thomasville Thomas County opened with a 21-3 advantage over Tallahassee Chiles through the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets registered a 35-5 advantage at halftime over the Timberwolves.
Thomasville Thomas County stormed to a 42-5 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Timberwolves managed an 8-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
