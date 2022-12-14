ajc logo
Swainsboro cancels check from Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

No quarter was granted as Swainsboro blunted Brooklet Southeast Bulloch’s plans 40-27 on December 13 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 3, Swainsboro squared off with North Augusta in a basketball game. For more, click here.

