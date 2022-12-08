ajc logo
X

Surge sends Newnan Heritage past Fairburn Arlington Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
29 minutes ago

Newnan Heritage slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Fairburn Arlington Christian 77-55 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question 4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart named SEC’s coach of year
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves closer Kenley Jansen agrees to deal with Boston Red Sox
10h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves closer Kenley Jansen agrees to deal with Boston Red Sox
10h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech scholarship drive raises goal to $3.5 million
9h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
7h ago
North Augusta collects skin-tight win against Augusta Cross Creek
23h ago
Jasper Pickens County dodges a bullet in win over Ellijay Gilmer
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
11h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
12h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top