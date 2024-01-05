Statesboro Bulloch bests Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy

Statesboro Bulloch rolled past Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy for a comfortable 60-28 victory for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Statesboro Bulloch Academy on Jan. 4.

Statesboro Bulloch moved in front of Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Gators fought to a 30-16 intermission margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Statesboro Bulloch breathed fire to a 47-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gators held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

