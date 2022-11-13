Some kind of impressive: Waycross Ware County pounds Gray Jones County

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Waycross Ware County did exactly that with a 55-13 win against Gray Jones County in Georgia high school football action on November 12.
Waycross Ware County drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Gray Jones County after the first quarter.
The Gators fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.
Waycross Ware County breathed fire to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Gators avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on November 4, Waycross Ware County faced off against Douglas Coffee and Gray Jones County took on McDonough Union Grove on November 4 at McDonough Union Grove High School. For more, click here.
