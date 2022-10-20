BreakingNews
Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
ajc logo
X

Social Circle engulfs Elberton Elbert County in point barrage

Sports
By Sports Bot
29 minutes ago

Elberton Elbert County had no answers as Social Circle compiled a 7-3 victory in a Georgia girls soccer matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Charley Trippi, UGA sports icon, dies at age 1004h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ brand of offense sustainable?
7h ago

Falcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback
5h ago

Falcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A midseason look at the Bulldogs: Offense comes to life
23h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
8h ago
South Atlanta outlasts Kennesaw North Cobb Christian in topsy-turvy battle
Nerve-racking affair ends with Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian on top of Charlotte...
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top