Savannah Country Day shuts off the power on Bellville Pinewood Christian

Savannah Country Day played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bellville Pinewood Christian during a 28-6 beating on August 26 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Savannah Country Day a 14-0 lead over Bellville Pinewood Christian.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Savannah Country Day thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
