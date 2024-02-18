Savannah Calvary Day slips past Savannah Country Day

Savannah Calvary Day topped Savannah Country Day 46-38 in a tough tilt on Feb. 17 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 9, Savannah Country Day faced off against Savannah Beach and Savannah Calvary Day took on Ludowici Long County on Feb. 2 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.
