Savannah Bethesda carves slim margin over Kingstree Williamsburg

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Savannah Bethesda finally found a way to top Kingstree Williamsburg 18-17 on Nov. 18 in Georgia football action.

Savannah Bethesda opened with a 6-0 advantage over Kingstree Williamsburg through the first quarter.

The Stallions moved a narrow margin over the Blazers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

It took a 12-3 rally, but the Blazers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Nov. 10, Savannah Bethesda squared off with Lexington Northside Christian in a football game.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING NEWS
Israel, Hamas reach tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause war, free hostages3h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia flexes with another domination of Tennessee
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
8h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

4th escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured near Stockbridge
10h ago
The Latest

Woodbury Flint River overpowers Pinehurst Fullington in thorough fashion
White Cass pushes over Atlanta Mays
Strong start sends Warner Robins over Waycross Ware County
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top