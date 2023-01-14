ajc logo
X

Savannah Benedictine Military overwhelms Statesboro Bulloch

Sports
By Sports Bot
57 minutes ago

Savannah Benedictine Military ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Statesboro Bulloch 68-48 in Georgia boys basketball on January 13.

In recent action on January 4, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep. For results, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
7h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
23h ago
The Latest

Hamilton Harris County finds its footing in sprinting past Newnan Northgate
56m ago
Statesboro imposes its will on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch
56m ago
Powerhouse performance: Savannah Bethesda roars to big win over Walterboro Colleton Prep
56m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top