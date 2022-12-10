Savannah Benedictine Military dodges a bullet in win over Cedartown

Savannah Benedictine Military topped Cedartown 14-13 in a tough tilt at Cedartown High on December 9 in Georgia football action.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Cadets fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cadets prevailed.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution