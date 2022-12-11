Rome Unity Christian delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Douglasville Harvester Christian

Rome Unity Christian showed its poise to outlast a game Douglasville Harvester Christian squad for a 74-70 victory at Douglasville Harvester Christian Academy on December 10 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
