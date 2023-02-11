X
Putting it all together: Savannah Country Day overwhelms Savannah Beach

Sports
By Sports Bot
28 minutes ago

Savannah Beach got no credit and no consideration from Savannah Country Day, which slammed the door 54-31 in Georgia girls basketball action on February 10.

