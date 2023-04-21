X

Powerhouse performance: Martinez Augusta Christian roars to big win over Columbia Ben Lippen

Sports
By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago

Martinez Augusta Christian built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 13-2 win over Columbia Ben Lippen during this South Carolina baseball game.

